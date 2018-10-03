Police said that on Wed., Sept. 26, around 10:35 p.m., a man followed a woman, 26, down into the stairwell entryway of her building in the vicinity of Minetta and Bleecker Sts., near Sixth Ave. He brandished a pair of pliers and demanded money. A brief struggle ensued, during which the suspect grabbed the victim roughly by the neck and held the pliers up threateningly at her. The woman tried to get away but was unsuccessful. The robber then removed $200 from her wallet and fled on foot westbound on Minetta St. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as black, age 20 to 30, 5-feet-9-inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans and sporting a black backpack.

Police provided a surveillance video, below, of the incident.

A surveillance-camera video of the incident. The victim’s face is intentionally obscured. Courtesy N.Y.P.D.

