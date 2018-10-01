On Sun., Sept. 30, around 9:11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person on the Williamsburg Bridge. Upon arrival, officers observed a male standing on a bridge cable. Members of the Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit engaged the man in conversation for about one hour, after which he agreed to come down off the bridge. He was lowered via a harness by E.S.U. members to the bridge’s pedestrian walkway and transported by E.M.S. ambulance to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. For a video of the rescue, click here.