Great to finally see an accurate article on this subject. The author is right – this is NOT commercial rent control . It doesn't set prices or limit rent increases the way residential rent control does. It does mean that landlords can't deliberately keep storefronts vacant for years on end, blighting our neighborhoods.
Kudos to TakeBackNYC and their allies for finally pushing this to a hearing. Long overdue.
Great honest background of this legislation. Your ending by asking the question of Speaker Johnson, why not resolve the legal issue prior to a hearing is at the center of the debate and if small businesses will get justice finally. Lets be honest, getting a hearing means nothing if the politicians are rigging the system for the special interests. The Republican committee majority gave a hearing for "Brett" knowing the outcome and what is planned after. Clearly, Johnson is a hypocrite in touting how transparency and progressive his council will be, while meeting secretly with big real estate lobby orchestrating this sham hearing while refusing to meet with Sung Soo Kim who wrote the bill and advocated for 30 years for it. How bad it looks for the Speaker to be little more than the latest hired hand for REBNY running around promoting REBNY talking points.
I applaud the Villager and Kirsten Theodos for this article. Our city is becoming a ghost scape of empty store fronts. In my neighborhood (Upper East) in the last two years, I've lost my favorite Pizza Place (replaced by a chain pizza shop) my Nail Salon (which is still empty one year later), the stationary store, Mexican restaurant and on and on and on! We need this bill to be passed and we need it NOW!
Thank you for this article. I am tired of all the wrong information about S.B.J.S.A. being bandied about. The vacant store fronts are a blight on this city. We are losing our small businesses which help make New York what it is a unique city.
It's the bodega on the corner where they know how you like your coffee-or the boutique that calls you when something comes in that's 'just right' for you…But now-the city is becoming ever more soulless …sterile and mall-like. Those Mom & Pops are sadly not too different from the customers they serve-they can't afford to rent here -and neither can we. What is going on?
The character and qualities that make NYC a place like no other are ever more sanitized, with mega-towers and national chains turning us into a giant mall-a prepackaged 'Disneyland' for the 'haves'. The time has come to demand that the electeds- who seem to be henchmen enablers for big real estate -answer to the extinction of small shops & evisceration of neighborhoods. Speaker Johnson…this means YOU!
