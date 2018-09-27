Jewelry heist

A team of robbers hit the Lucky Diamond Corp., at 80 Bowery, on Tues., Sept. 18, at 2:15 p.m., and made off with 123 pieces of jewelry worth $100,000, police said.

One of the robbers displayed a gun while the second jumped over the place’s counter and grabbed the jewelry, stuffing it inside a bag. One of the robbers wore a white hardhat.

The gunman fired one round through the store’s front glass door, apparently after the employees didn’t open it. The second man then kicked the glass down and they both ran out of the store.

The pair fled in a light-colored four-door BMW sedan southbound on Bowery and then went over the Manhattan Bridge toward Brooklyn.

Two other men — one wearing a yellow hardhat and the other holding an umbrella — acted as lookouts on the outside of the store during the robbery. One fled on foot southbound on Bowery, and the other fled in a dark-colored four-door Nissan Maxima sedan northbound on Bowery. The four suspects were described as black males.

Mobile mugger

Police said that on Sat., Sept. 8, around 3:28 a.m., in front of 18 Washington Place, a man on a bike followed a 22-year-old woman and grabbed her purse from behind. The victim struggled with the individual as he removed her purse and fled westbound on Washington Place.

The purse contained a wallet with credit cards, $200, a cell phone worth $800 and personal property worth $350. E.M.S. medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

The mugger is described as black, around 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and bald. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Wheels of justice

On Mon., Sept. 17, at 2:30 p.m., at the corner of MacDougal and W. Third Sts., a man spotted another guy with his stolen bike, according to police. The bike’s owner had already reported the theft to the First Precinct, according to police. The bikeless man, 36, approached and an argument ensued over the bicycle. The accused thief then swung a metal bike chain at the man, hitting him in the lower left leg. The victim refused medical attention. The same day, Michael Gonzales, 55, was arrested for felony assault. The Trek bicycle, valued at $400, was recovered.

Christopher fight

In front of the Fat Cat bar and nightclub at 75 Christopher St., an argument broke out between two people around 1:30 a.m. on Sun., Sept. 23, police said. A young man who was friends with one of the people in the dispute then punched the other person, a 36-year-old man, causing swelling and substantial pain to the right side of the victim’s face. The attacker fled on foot and was followed by the victim as he called 911. The victim flagged down a police car in front of 210 W. 10th St. He refused medical attention by E.M.S. Cyrus Byrd, 21, was arrested that day for misdemeanor assault.

Resto burglary

There was a break-in and robbery at the Czech restaurant Doman Na Rohu, at 27½ Morton St., on the morning of Thurs., Sept. 20, when the store was vacant, police said. It was reported that an unknown person entered the restaurant by breaking the lower portion of the front door and then taking a business credit card. The restaurant confirmed with the credit card company that several charges were made on the card on Sept. 20, all between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. These included $217.74 and $44.39 at a Target; $32.27 and $2.27 at a Duane Reade; and $31.55 at a Walgreens. CCTV was available at the restaurant, and the next day, Mamon Abdullah, 34, was arrested for felony burglary.

St. Mark’s swipe

A man entered a restaurant at 119 St. Mark’s Place on Wed., Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., and stole a laptop computer worth $300, police said.

Fancy footwork

Inside the DSW shoe store at 40 E. 14th St., there was an attempted shoplifting around 2 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 20, police said. According to the store, a man removed his sneakers inside the place, put on a new pair of Pumas valued at $69, and then strolled out. The incident was reported by a store employee, and Omar Jackson, 39, was arrested that day for misdemeanor petit larceny. The sneakers were recovered.

Pet shop perp

Police said that on Sun., Sept. 16, at 7:20 p.m., a man entered the Zoomies Pet Shop, at 434 Hudson St., forcing his way in through a rear window. Once inside, he removed about $1,000 and credit cards, before fleeing.

Chase bank bandit

A robber struck at the Chase bank at 305 Bowery, near E. First St., on Thurs., Sept. 20, at 1:50 p.m., police said. Approaching the teller, the robber passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and gave him an undetermined amount of cash, and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as white, age 35 to 40, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, last seen wearing a brown or tan baseball cap, black sunglasses, a black hooded jacket and carrying a brown paper bag.

Police said the same guy struck again on Mon., Sept. 24, around 9 a.m., at a Chase bank at 240B Greenwich St., near Murray St., making off with $5,700. This time he wore a long blond wig, police said.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson