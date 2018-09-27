Dance and arts luminaries gathered at Westbeth Artists’ Housing at noon on Thurs., Sept. 20, to unveil a plaque in the memory of the great choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony, at 55 Bethune St., were legendary dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov; Joan Davidson, president emeritus of the J.M. Kaplan Fund; Carolyn Brown, a dancer and founding member of Merce Cunningham Dance Company; and the author and artist Richard Kostelanetz.

Cunningham, who died at age 90 in 2009, was an original tenant of the famed West Village affordable artists’ housing complex. His studio was located on Westbeth’s 11th floor for four decades.

The Historic Landmarks Preservation Center’s Cultural Medallions program affixes enamel plaques to the exterior of buildings throughout New York City to commemorate an individual who has made a significant contribution to the city’s rich and diverse heritage.

Pat Jones, chairperson and interim executive director of the Westbeth board of directors, told the crowd, “Westbeth is honored to be a part of the Merce Cunningham legacy. As one of New York’s only affordable live-work spaces for artists and arts nonprofits, we pride ourselves on providing space for creative individuals to flourish. The presence of the Cunningham Studio at Westbeth for over 40 years is both a testament to this vision and the scope of Merce Cunningham’s immense impact on New York and the dance world.”

— Lincoln Anderson