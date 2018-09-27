BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | What’s next for Cynthia Nixon?

It’s been two weeks since Nixon lost the Democratic primary election to Andrew Cuomo, but it’s still not clear whether she’ll remain on the ballot against him for the general election.

In short, Nixon holds the Working Families Party ballot line for governor on Nov. 6. If she decides not to run against Cuomo again, there are only four ways she can get off the ballot for that race: by moving out of the state, committing a felony, dying or running for another office.

Clearing the way for the last option, Doug Seidman, who was the Working Families Party’s so-called “placeholder” candidate for the 66th Assembly District, has been removed from that ballot line and has been nominated for a Supreme Court justice seat in the Second District.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on Nixon and the W.F.P. to make a decision. Ballots reportedly need to be finalized at least 30 days prior to the election in order to be printed and send to voters oversees and military personnel.

Naturally, Deborah Glick, who has represented the Village’s 66th District for nearly 28 years, is watching Nixon’s decision with interest.

“All of your questions should be directed to the Working Families Party,” Glick said. “I don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t know what they’re doing. The reports in the press are all over the place.”

A call to Bill Lipton, W.F.P. political director, was not returned by press time.

“I’m not going to wait until Nov. 1 to put out a mailer,” Glick said. “One would think they have to make a decision soon.”

Asked how hard she intends to campaign, given the ambiguity of the situation, the assemblymember said, “I have not made a decision about what I’m doing, and won’t until I hear a bit more about what their plans are.”

Glick did not endorse in the Cuomo-Nixon primary, though she backed Kathy Hochul for lieutenant governor and Letitia James for state attorney general. Her home political club, the Village Independent Democrats, endorsed Nixon.

Village District Leader Arthur Schwartz was Nixon’s campaign counsel. He said that, for him, the big eye-opener from the primary election was how well Jumaane Williams did against Hochul, losing by only a few percentage points. Meanwhile, Nixon got about 34 percent of the vote to 66 percent for Cuomo — almost the same as Zephyr Teachout got against Cuomo four years earlier.

“I think the most important number was Jumaane getting 47 percent,” Schwartz said. “Zephyr got 35, Bernie got 42 [in the New York primary versus Hillary Clinton].

“I think that’s more reflective of where the progressives are,” Schwartz said, “when they make an alliance with black and Caribbean voters. Zephyr and Bernie got very little from that community.”

Williams’s parents are from Grenada.

Hispanics weren’t necessarily a key part of Williams’s base, though, Schwartz said, noting, “Jumaane lost in the Bronx.”

“My personal takeaway is draft Jumaane for public advocate,” Schwartz said. “A lot of people are excited.”

As for why Nixon didn’t do better in the primary, Schwartz acknowledged that experience was definitely a factor for many voters. The famous “Sex and the City” actress had never before run for elected office.