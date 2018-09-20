Rite Aid rough-up

A 36-year-old man exited the Rite Aid at Charles and Hudson Sts. on Fri., May 25, at 1 a.m., when he got into an argument with a younger man, according to police. The stranger, 20, punched him in the face several times, tackled him to the ground, and took his Gucci backpack, which also contained expensive items, including a laptop, a Louis Vuitton wallet and Versace sunglasses. The attacker fled east on Charles St.

A canvass was conducted of the area with no results, but video was later available. The victim was described in a police report as uncooperative and intoxicated. On Sept. 10, Jonavan Feller, 20, was arrested for the incident and charged with felony robbery. None of the stolen items were recovered.

Bodega ‘bat’-tery

On Tues., Sept. 11 around 5:30 p.m., a man entered the Big Boy Gourmet Deli, at 244 W. 14th St., near Eighth Ave., and started arguing with a store clerk, police said. Two employees tried to remove the guy, 40, from the store, during which one of the employees, a young man, hit the unwanted man with a bat on his left wrist, causing pain and swelling. The victim refused medical treatment at the Sixth Precinct on W. 10th St. The employee, Alabeli Alabeli, 19, was arrested for felony assault.

Catch cab robber

On Sun., Sept. 16 at 1:30 a.m., a yellow taxi picked up a man and three other passengers at LaGuardia Place and Bleecker St., according to police. The cabbie, 34, took them to Fifth Ave. and Eighth St., and as the passengers were exiting, the male fare tried to take the driver’s money from the center console. The hack stopped the man, who then took the driver’s bag and fled. Stolen items included a $600 iPhone, credit cards and the bag, valued at $100.

The driver called police and tailed the robber, and identified him to responding police. The bag had been discarded and was not recovered. The credit cards were not used and the driver said he would cancel them. Jose Aguilar, 26, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Gramercy goon

A thug pulled a woman down from behind in Gramercy and robbed her early on Fri., Aug. 31, police said. The victim, 39, was walking in front of 7 Gramercy Park East around 3:10 a.m., when the man accosted her from behind, removed her purse and fled east on 20th St. toward Third Ave. The woman sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as light-skinned Hispanic, age 20 to 30, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, with long brown curly/wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, tan shorts, black-and-white shoes and dark-colored glasses.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Wallet team

A male-and-female robber duo swiped a woman’s wallet inside the Dr. Smood cafe at 181 E. Houston St., at Orchard St., on Sun., July 22, at 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim’s wallet — which was left unattended atop a table — contained a debit and three credit cards. Two days later, the same team, according to police, approached a 32-year-old straphanger on the northbound Q platform inside the 14th St. / Union Square station around 9:05 p.m., and stole her wallet, containing six credit cards, from her bag.

The suspects are in their 20s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall. The man was thin, the woman had a medium build with “a touch of blond” in her hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Silver stealer

A dapper robber strolled into the Versani jewelry store, at 308 Bleecker St. on Wed., June 20, at 1:50 p.m., and stole a pricey bracelet, valued at $1,200, from a display case, police said.

More recently, the same guy struck again — albeit far above 14th St. — at Tiffany & Co., at 57th St. and Fifth Ave. On Wed., Aug. 8, just before noon, he grabbed a sterling silver cream pitcher, priced at $3,500, from a display at the famed store and fled in an unknown direction. It was his second known robbery at Tiffany: Police said that on May 4, around 2:36 p.m., the same suspect filched a $2,000 sterling silver cigarette box from a shelf there and fled.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, with a medium complexion, and last seen wearing a dark blue suit, light-blue-and-gray tie and black shoes.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson