Soho gun scare

A 29-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint on a Soho street on the evening of Tues., Sept. 4, police said. Around 10:50 p.m., a middle-aged mugger approached the victim in front of 114 Sullivan St., between Prince and Spring Sts., and pressed a gun against her body, demanding her property. The victim dropped her phone to the ground and yelled for help, and the mugger picked it up and ran northbound on Sullivan St. and entered the W. Fourth St. subway station.

The suspect is described as in his 50s, black and 5-feet-7-inches tall, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black do-rag, a black shirt with the word “Starbred” on the front in white lettering and dark-colored shorts.

A video of the alleged Sullivan St. armed robbery suspect. All images and videos courtesy N.Y.P.D.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. Tips are confidential.

Meatpacking rob

Police said that on Mon., Sept. 10, at 2:30 p.m., a man brazenly robbed a Meat Market business. The suspect used a rear staircase to enter 565 West St., near Gansevoort St., where he encountered a female employee, 71, of Jao Meat, sitting at a desk. He displayed a black gun and asked for money.

The invader forced the employee to walk toward the back office of a separate company, Interstate Foods, also located inside the building, where two other employees, a man, 35, and a woman, 38, were located. Placing all three at gunpoint, he demanded money.

The male employee retrieved a key and unlocked a cabinet, from which he removed roughly $2,400 cash to give the robber. The gunman ordered all three to go inside of a bathroom and told them not to come out for at least five minutes. He then fled on foot southbound on West St. toward Jane St.

The suspect is described as black, around age 35, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with a slim build, medium complexion and moustache. As well as a gun, he was carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Kenmare culprit

Police are looking for a burglar who struck twice at Elizabeth and Kenmare Sts. on two days last month.

In the first incident, police said that on Thurs., Aug. 16, around 5 p.m., the thief forcibly entered a 31-year-old male resident’s apartment and stole an Apple MacBook Pro, an Apple iPad and a Trek bicycle. The resident returned home to find the place in disarray and his Apple devices and bike gone.

The next day, about 3:10 a.m., according to police, the same suspect entered a 38-year-old man’s apartment while he was sleeping. The resident heard the noise and noticed the individual leaving through his front door with his sneakers and Chanel handbag.

The suspect is described as black, 18 to 24 years old, with his head shaved on its sides and with a thin build.

Retail rampager

Police said they arrested a man who went on a violent store-robbing spree last Sun., Sept. 9. The first incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. inside Seward Park Liquors, at 53 Ludlow St. The suspect approached the 41-year-old male employee with a bottle in his hand and threatened to hit him with it unless he gave him the money from the register. When the worker refused, the robber tried to hit him with the bottle, then threw bottles of liquor at him.

A video of the first attack, at Seward Park Liquors.

When the employee ran out of the store, the individual opened the register and grabbed roughly $200 in cash, then fled down Ludlow. The victim was treated at the scene by E.M.S. medics.

Part of the robber’s second assault, on a merchant at Reno Fashion, on LaGuardia Place.

Less than an hour and a half later, the same suspect, according to cops, continued his short-lived reign of terror at Reno Fashion shoe store, at 498 LaGuardia Place. There he assaulted the two employees, a man, 66, and a woman, 88 — first blindsiding the man with a vicious punch to the head, and then continuing to pummel him with his fists and kicking at them both. The rampaging robber also struck the male employee on the head with several glass jars and a large ceramic pot, police said. He tried to steal money from the register before fleeing north on LaGuardia.

Both victims suffered numerous lacerations to their heads and were removed to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Rickey Hayes, 61, of Newark, N.J., was arrested the next day and charged with robbery, assault and criminal mischief.

— Lincoln Anderson