Bearing a striking resemblance to Vice President Mike Pence — although without pants, perhaps as only his wife a.k.a. “Mother” sees him — Glenn Pannell was collecting contributions for the American Civil Liberties Union on Saturday near the Washington Square Arch.

Usually, he can be found soliciting donations in Times Square or Union Square. A part-time actor and full-time graphic designer, he has been doing this since Dec. 3, 2016 — after Donald Trump won the election but before his inauguration. Pannell realized he was an eerily perfect Pence doppelganger.

He collects for various causes in addition to the ACLU, including Planned Parenthood and the Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention among L.G.B.T.Q. youth.

“I’ve raised $37,000 so far,” he noted, referring to contributions he has gathered for the various organizations.

“Looking like Mike Pence is my superpower and I try to use it for goodnot evil,” he told The Villager.

His Web site as well as a sign taped on his back state his policy on what he does with the contributions. You can also find him on Facebook, Twitter and CrowdRise, a fundraising Web site.

— Lincoln Anderson