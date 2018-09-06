BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | After 63 years, The Village Voice ceased publication last Friday. Owner Peter Barbey made the announcement to his staff, saying that “business realities” had forced the closure.

Barbey bought the iconic paper, founded in 1955, three years ago, and ended its print edition one year ago, after which it only appeared online.

But with Friday’s news, the Voice has ended publishing any new material. A skeleton staff is being retained to handle archiving of the paper’s past issues online.

Gothamist reported that Barbey had been in discussions about selling the alternative tabloid.

In statement, Barbey said, “The Voice has been a key element of New York City journalism and is read around the world. As the first modern alternative newspaper, it literally defined a new genre of publishing… .

In recent years, the Voice has been subject to the increasingly harsh economic realties facing those creating journalism and written media. Like many others in publishing, we were continually optimistic that relief was around the next corner. Where stability for our business is, we do not know yet.”

Barbey’s family owns the Reading Eagle newspaper and fashion brands like The NorthFace and Vans.

Ed Fancher, The Voice’s founding publisher, said he met Barbey twice.

“Evidently, he felt he was losing too much money and it wasn’t turned around the way he wanted it to,” he said.

“We almost collapsed every week,” he said of the paper’s early years.

Fancher, 95, said he’s glad that The Villager is still around.

“When we started The Voice, we were oriented to compete with The Villager. Absolutely,” he said. “The Villager was this established, successful, family-oriented paper. Here we are 63 years later. I read it every week. The Villager is healthy. It has a good readership. There are enough people that are interested in community news. I mean, The Villager still has ads.”