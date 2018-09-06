The Franklin St. subway station in Tribeca has gotten some “Respect,” in honor of the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The new sign sports an official-looking M.T.A. / New York City Transit logo in its corner — which doesn’t necessarily mean it’s official. If it is legit, then, hey, the M.T.A. is finally getting something right for once! And the sign might also just get straphangers some better service: As Franklin sang, “I’m about to give you all of my money / And all I’m askin’ in return, honey / Is to give me my propers.”