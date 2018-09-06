- Home
Set the record straight on the Will snub hearing: The Small Business Congress wrote the SBJSA and all changes ever made to the bill as well as selecting all prime sponsors until Johnson refused to meet with SBC and instead allowed REBNY to pick their prime sponsor. We want much more than a statement from Council's legal department on if it passes muster . This same department made the claim 9 years ago against the bill and has never substantiated a single legal point with any real legal review based on case law. They have repeated refused to participate in any forum or legal review of the bill. We want them to treat this legislation like any other before the council, which they refuse to do. With the small businesses facing a crisis to survive every time a lease expires , the statement "That just isn't how it's done" is shameful and not a friend of small businesses or democracy. This statement makes clear small businesses seeking justice at City Hall is not going to happen under Johnson. What he means in this disgraceful excuse is that is not how its done when REBNY controls the Speaker's office. This argument that REBNY will sue and everyone should hold up due process is absurd because REBNY sued for 18 straight years in court against the Commercial Rent Control law and lost every case. REBNY , Mayor Koch and Speaker Vallone joined together to stop a vote on the original version by claiming legal issues and Lost . Voters expect their lawmakers to do their jobs and the courts will do its job. Last point is the last statement "rent would have to be at least market value" is dead wrong and not mandated in this bill. That is a REBNY talking point only.