E.V. rape arrest

Police on Tuesday reported that they had arrested a suspect in a sex attack that occurred on the morning of Sat., Sept. 1, at 620 E. 13th St.

It was 11:15 a.m., according to police, when the suspect approached the victim, 46, in the laundry room and tried to talk to her. He persuaded her to follow him outside the room, where he grabbed her by the arm and neck.

The victim resisted and fell to the ground, and the attacker then covered her mouth and attempted to remove her clothing. The man sexually assaulted the woman as she continued to struggle with him, but fled when she screamed. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital by E.M.S., where she was treated and released.

Police ID’d the alleged attacker as Julio Mendez, 43, and released his name and photo. Pursuant to an investigation, Mendez, also of 620 E. 13th St., was charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and menacing. It’s possible the victim knew the attacker since they apparently live in the same building.

Food fight

Inside Bar 13, at 35 E. 13th St. near University Place, on Sun., June 16, around 7 p.m., an argument over food broke out between two female patrons, according to police. One woman, 25, thought that the other, 29, had taken her mother’s food. The dispute turned physical when the 25-year-old began choking the other woman and then threw her to the floor. The attacker was not caught at the scene and a canvass yielded no results. Video was available afterward, however, and on Aug. 27, Raven Belem was arrested for felony assault for strangulation.

Hairy incident

A shoplifting attempt last week turned physical inside the Rite Aid at 501 Sixth Ave., between W. 12th and W. 13th Sts., police said. On Tues., Aug., 28 at 8:30 a.m., a man tried to hide several hair-care items, totaling $183 in value, in paper bags before trying to leave the store. At that point, there was a struggle with the store manager that involved pushing, before another store worker tried to intervene and was threatened by the man with an open syringe. According to the police report, the man stated, “I have AIDS.” Peter Pietri, 24, was eventually arrested at the scene and charged with attempted felony robbery. All of the hair-care items, which included blades and haircut kits, were recovered.

Bag subway thief

While onboard a crowded northbound 4 train on Tues., Aug. 28, around 6 p.m., a man, 58, started to get bumped repeatedly by a younger man standing next to him, according to police. The younger man “was wearing a black messenger-type bag,” which he then put over the victim’s pants pocket that held his wallet, according to the report. The victim got off the train at E. 59th St. and realized that his wallet and money clip had been taken. Missing items included credit cards and $100 cash. The victim reported the incident the next day, when Victor Diaz Jimenez, 33, was arrested for felony grand larceny. The cash was not recovered.

Non, merci!

There was an incident between co-workers at the Merci Market, at 59 Fifth Ave., near W. 13th St., police said. A 74-year-old woman told police that on Sat., Sept. 1, around 7 a.m., a male co-worker at the grocery store hit her with a closed fist on the back of her head, knocking her unconscious. The senior’s next memory was waking up at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at W. 12th St. and Seventh Ave., around 1 p.m. Bryan Choi, 64, was arrested the same day for misdemeanor assault. The attack’s motive was not given.

Teen team

A young male-and-female duo has made three attempts to rob stores in the Sixth and Fifth Precincts, succeeding once, police said.

The incidents occurred Tues., Aug. 21, between 11 a.m. and noon. In each case, the male stands in front as a lookout while the female enters the location and simulates a gun, demanding cash.

The woman first entered 232 Mulberry St., between Spring and Prince Sts., and then 284 Mulberry Sts., between Prince and Houston Sts., but each time fled without taking any money. However, on their third try, at 305 Sixth Ave., between Carmine and W. Third Sts., they made off with $200.

Both are described as black and between 15 and 20 years old. The male has a thin build, wore a black track suit and had a black backpack. The female is heavyset and wore a dark-colored wig, a Nike T-shirt, black glasses, sweatpants and sneakers.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson