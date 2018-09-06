BY LINCOLN ANDERSON AND JEFFERSON SIEGEL | All aboard the Mueller Express!

Political comedian Randy Credico rode Amtrak from Penn Station to Washington, D.C., Thursday, a day before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into so-called “Russiagate.”

He was accompanied by his diminutive therapy dog, Bianca, who he said would accompany him in the grand jury. Credico paid an extra $25 to bring her on the train with him in a carrier.

Credico sent The Villager a screenshot of a Sept. 4 letter from Dr. Stephen Teich, a Flatiron District psychiatrist, in which the shrink said he had just interviewed Credico that day “in relation to his appearance before the Mueller Grand Jury.”

“This is to recommend that Mr. Credico’s dog be present with him at all times, including during his testimony, to help him appropriately control his anxiety,” the note said, in part. “Mr. Credico has indicated that there are multiple stressors that have arisen as a result of this legal matter that are creating substantially increased anxiety in him. His dog is an effective companion to help reduce and control his anxiety.”

One of the investigation’s prime targets into election collusion is G.O.P operative Roger Stone, who was briefly an adviser on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Stone is in the probe’s crosshairs because, during the election, he indicated he had foreknowledge of WikiLeaks dumps of hacked e-mails connected to John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and also the Democratic National Committee.

Stone later told members of the House Intelligence Committee that Credico was his “backchannel” to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Credico, who said he considers Assange a friend, has met with the WikiLeaks leader a few times in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since the election, and also interviewed him by phone on his radio show before it.

Reached by Facebook Messenger on Friday as he was riding the rails down to D.C., Credico said he was being bombarded by media requests.

“Every reporter and his mother’s calling,” he said.

He’s scheduled to be on Erin Burnett’s show on CNN on Friday at 7 p.m.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, so he will be careful about what he reveals.

“I’m not talking about the substance of my testimony,” he noted.

Martin Stolar, Credico’s attorney, last month told The Villager that the Vegas-comic-turned-Village-activist-turned-radio-journalist is “not a target” of Muller’s probe — but that Stone obviously is. That said, Stolar noted, Credico still could get hit with a perjury charge if he gets caught not telling the truth.

“There is no immunity” in this instance, Stolar explained, since Credico has not taken the Fifth. “The best advice is to go in there and tell the truth.”

Similarly, Stone warned in a text message to The Villager last month, that Credico had better not lie before the grand jury.

“If he is compelled to testify, I would urge Mr. Credico to simply tell the truth,” Stone said. “Any deviation from these facts as stated would be perjury, which I could easily prove and will.”

The Republican “dirty trickster,” as he is known, bragged that he has the upper hand on Credico.

“I have two credible witnesses to whom Randy admitted he told me Assange had devastating information on Hillary,” Stone stated. “My lawyers have sworn affidavits from both #fucked.”

Credico was formally subpoenaed last month to appear before the grand jury. Last year, he was also subpoenaed to give a deposition to the House Intel Committee as part of its own “Russiagate” investigation; but in that case, he chose to plead the Fifth Amendment and the committee waived the requirement for him to come down to Washington.