Police received a call about a corpse in a car last Friday on E. 12th St. between Avenues A and B. The man — who apparently had been in the vehicle “for two days,” according to first responders — was declared dead at the scene. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Captain John L. O’Connell, the Ninth Precinct’s commanding officer, who responded to the scene, told The Villager there was “nothing criminal, nothing weird” to the man’s story. “He died of natural causes — not drugs or anything,” the captain said. Asked the man’s age, roughly speaking, he said, “I think he was an older man.”