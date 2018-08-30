Pint-sized pyros

According to police, on Sat., Aug. 25, around 3:40 p.m., two boys gained entry into 132 Madison St., by the Manhattan Bridge ramp, by sliding under a fence. Once inside, they reportedly used an accelerant to set three trucks and a backhoe tractor on fire. The blaze “caused substantial damage to the vehicles,” police said. The perps fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is black, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black-and-white shorts and black sneakers. He was pushing a black wheelchair with a small black dog seated on it.

The second individual is black, last seen wearing blue jeans, dark-colored sneakers and no shirt. He carried a long stick in each hand, using them like walking sticks.

Soho burglaries

Soho has been seeing a spate of robberies, with the suspect or suspects entering from fire escapes through open and unsecured windows, and stealing cameras, computers and other pricey electronics — all easily carried off. Police have plastered notices around the community, on poles and on residences’ doors.

Local resident Richard Blodgett said there has an uptick of burglaries, including 10 burglaries in the First Precinct, which covers the area south of W. Houston St., in the four weeks ending Aug. 19, up from four a year earlier.

Several of the burglaries have been on King St., where the burglar climbed up a fire escape to enter an apartment through an unlocked window. Another was near Prince and Sullivan Sts., through an unlocked window with an air-conditioning unit in it.

The best protection, police stress, is to ensure your doors and windows are locked and air conditioners are properly secured in windows.

Attacked…topples onto tracks

Police said that around 7 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 21, a man waiting for a northbound A train at the W. Fourth St. station fell into the tracks while trying to stop a physical fight between a man and woman.

According to a report, the victim, 58, noticed the two fighting as he was standing on the platform. When he intervened, the man punched and kicked him, causing the victim to lose his balance and topple onto the train tracks.

Although the victim suffered facial pain and bruising to his left knee, he was able to climb from the tracks and refused medical attention on scene. Bruce James, 23, was arrested for felony reckless endangerment shortly after the incident.

Tricky takeout

According to police, the contents of a woman’s purse were stolen from inside of Junzi Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant at 170 Bleecker St. at Sullivan St., around 1:50 p.m. Tues., Aug. 7.

The woman, 33, who is also the restaurant’s owner, reportedly placed her bag a few feet away from her on the floor and left it unattended for about 15 minutes. Upon retrieving it, the woman discovered that many of her personal belongings, including a MacBook Pro, a Burberry wallet, multiple credit cards and $200 in cash, were missing from the bag.

An examination of the store’s video surveillance showed an unknown female perpetrator taking the victim’s property and leaving the location.

Two weeks later, on Tues., Aug. 21, after having used the victim’s personal information, Mary Pidhirny, 31, was arrested by detectives for felony grand larceny.

Taxi takeoff

On Fri., Aug. 17, around 11:55 p.m., a 24-year-old woman got into an altercation with a male cab driver while being dropped off at the southeast corner of W. Third St. and Sullivan St., police said.

According to the report, the woman was exiting the cab when the driver stated, “Pay your fare.” He pushed the woman, causing her to drop her belongings, including credit cards. The man then picked up her property and fled north up Sullivan St. in his vehicle. The victim, who had no visible injuries, called 911.

Three days later, Khalid Javed, 49, was arrested by detectives for felony robbery.

Video nabs violator

According to police, a woman, 33, was sitting at the bar of Dos Caminos, at 675 Hudson St. at W. 14th St., on Sat., July 14, around 9:20 p.m., when an unknown person removed her handbag from her chair.

The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction with the bag, which contained credit cards, $200 in cash, a MetroCard, New York State ID and other personal belongings.

Video surveillance of the theft, retrieved by Sixth Precinct Neighborhood Coordinating Officers, helped identify the suspect as Robin Rice, 57. More than a month later, detectives found and arrested her for felony grand larceny. However, the $650 worth of stolen property was not recovered.

Negatively W. 4th

Police said a burglar entered through an unlocked window into a residential apartment near W. Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. on Sat., July 28, just after midnight, and removed an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect, who was caught on video, is described as white or Hispanic, around age 40, 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a gray hat, black jeans and gray sneakers.

