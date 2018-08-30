Suspicious loss of Lüchow’s

To The Editor:

Lost in the current controversy over the proposed Tech Hub on the south side of E. 14th St. near Union Square is the background battle to landmark the famous Lüchow’s restaurant that was on that site.

In the early 1980s the Union Square Community Coalition (U.S.C.C.), along with many others, proposed that Lüchow’s be designated as part of an effort to protect significant properties within a three-block radius of Union Square.

To a great extent, we have succeeded — with two historic districts (Ladies’ Mile and E. 17th St. / Irving Place) and 14 individual landmarks gaining the protection of New York City’s Landmarks Law.

But the Landmarks Preservation Commission mysteriously declined to act in the case of Lüchow’s, in spite of its distinctions — historically, architecturally, culturally and socially.

In the end, Lüchow’s was consumed by a suspicious fire and demolished. Had it been landmarked, and thus protected, the site would not available — for a Tech Hub or anything else.

Jack Taylor

Taylor is chairperson, Historic Preservation Committee, Union Square Community Coalition

You did David right

To The Editor:

Re “David McReynolds, pacifist and socialist leader, is dead at 88” (obituary, Aug. 23):

A very fine obituary, reflecting David’s true nature and character and many significant facts about his life. One little correction: His surviving brother — that’s me — lives in Santa Rosa, California, not Los Angeles.

Martin McReynolds

I’m outta here!

To The Editor:

Re “On the S.B.J.S.A., this time, let’s get it right” (talking point, by Sharon Woolums, Aug. 9):

New York City is done. It has been for a long time now. The politicians and people responsible for the collapse of the mom-and-pop-type businesses don’t give a rat’s ass about the everyday average person. They have sold their souls for blood money to all these whores in the real estate business.

After living here for 52 years, I’m leaving for good when my lease expires on Jan. 15. This is no longer the New York City that I want to be a part of. Good luck, you’re gonna need it.

Cheryl Coleman

A kick in the teeth

To The Editor:

Re “On the S.B.J.S.A., this time, let’s get it right” (talking point, by Sharon Woolums, Aug. 9):

The fact that the elected officials remain silent on Ms. Woolums’s questions regarding the Small Business Jobs Survival Act is a like a sucker punch in the gut to the reporter and extremely disrespectful to The Villager and its editor, Lincoln Anderson.

But more important, it’s a kick in the teeth to every small business in New York City — many that are immigrant owned — because it shows that these politicians could care less about this devastating crisis, nor do they care about jobs lost to New Yorkers when small businesses die.

Every month, 1,200 businesses in the city close, with 8,000 jobs lost to New Yorkers — an economic disaster — and these councilmembers can’t even be bothered to respond? Plain and simple, they are whores to the real estate lobby — and there is really no other way to say it.

We need to pressure each and every councilmember, including our REBNY rent boy mayor, who sucks on the teat of lobbyists — and public humiliation might just be the first place to begin.

Marni Halasa

Jams with Jism on song

To The Editor:

Re “‘Whose park? Our park!’ Rebel spirit rocks on at riots 30th anniversary” (picture story, Aug. 9):

Thank you so much for the pics and mention.

Jism is not in my band. He sings a song, “Ballroom Blitz,” with me. He is, however, my bro!

Scott Newman a.k.a. Scotty Skitzo

