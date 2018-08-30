- Home
William Thomas is 25, a recent graduate of Wesleyan University … and has lived in the East Village for three years.
— oh my god, this person is a child! And condescending at that. "housing-secure millionaires"??? ha, most of us are not even close to being either housing secure or millionaires. Shouldn't he at least meet some of us first, so he can see that most of us are just hanging on by a thread and a weekly paycheck.
Why is this terrific publication even taking him seriously??? No experience, no maturity, undeveloped intellect, no institutional memory, no connection to the area. He's probably never lost anything or anyone in his life yet. Please let him grow up first, cuz I'd rather believe a local veteran with experience. Can't we at least allow this person to do some learning, and get to know the neighborhood and what he's talking about, before we go taking his word for…. ANYTHING!
This article raises some interesting questions about the motives of Andrew Berman. I wonder what he's really trying to accomplish, and for whom.
OMG. If he’s this obnoxious at 25 just wait until he’s a grown up. What a jackass.