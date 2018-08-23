S.D.R. stabbing

An alleged dispute over the drug K2 on Sat., Aug. 18, between two homeless men in Sara D. Roosevelt Park ended with one of them being fatally knifed, according to news reports.

Police said Larry Fullewellen, 70, was arrested the same day and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Arturo Valdez, 23.

At 2:16 p.m., police responded to a report of a person assaulted inside the Lower East Side park on Chrystie St., about midway between Stanton and E. Houston Sts. They found the victim with a stab wound to his chest. E.M.S. medics transported the victim to Beth Israel Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Daily News reported that the men’s dispute was over K2 — known as “synthetic marijuana” — and that the 70-year-old Fullewellen had a shopping cart.

The News said the alleged senior stabber was arrested four hours later at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, still carrying the bloody knife, according to cops.

According to the paper, a witness reported that, before the attack, the victim, Valdez, was shouting at another man about money he was owed. The witness said Valdez’s target was with two other men, one of whom had a blade, and that “the other guys jumped in… . Next thing you know, [Valdez] was on the ground.”

A spokesperson told The Villager police are not looking for any additional suspects at this point.

7-Eleven surprise

Police said that on Sat., July 21, at 7:31 p.m., a man was about to enter the 7-Eleven on W. Third St., between Sixth Ave. and MacDougal St., when a man approached him from behind, menaced him with a knife, and took his wallet from his rear pants pocket.

Both the victim, 34, and the suspect entered the store and briefly engaged in conversation, before the mugger left walking westbound on W. Third.

The suspect is described as black, in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build, last seen wearing a multicolored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored cap, dark pants and black shoes.

Deli beef

Around 1:45 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 18, a man robbed the JN Naturals deli at 202 Sixth Ave. at Prince St., according to police.

A report states that a male employee, 36, was working at the store when a man took a $2 cup of coffee from the place and left without paying. The employee confronted the man outside and demanded he pay, but the man refused and struck him with his shopping bag. The victim retreated into JN Naturals to call 911, but the perpetrator followed him back inside to remove more property, including $10 worth of umbrellas.

The same day, members of a plainclothes Anticrime Unit from the Sixth Precinct canvassed the scene, and arrested Renaldo Tabon, 50, for felony robbery in connection with the incident. The stolen umbrellas were recovered.

Teen train rob

According to police, a 14-year-old Village youth was seated on a northbound Q train nearing E. 96th St. and Second Ave. on Mon., Aug. 13, around 2:45 p.m., when two unknown males approached him and asked for a donation for their basketball team.

The report states that, upon taking out his wallet, the boy — who had boarded the subway in the Village — was threatened by the pair, who ordered him to give them all his money or they would punch him. The perpetrators swiped $80 from the victim and fled the station on foot in an unknown direction. Police canvassed the scene, but the thieves could not be found.

Detective Gonzalez from the Sixth Precinct’s Robbery Squad was notified. Four days later, on Fri., Aug. 17, Donnell Clayton, 22, and Luis Cruz, 16, were arrested for felony robbery, but the money was not recovered.

‘Umm…the window was open’

On Mon., July 2, around 11:45 a.m., a woman was eating lunch in the kitchen of her apartment at 64 Morton St. when an unknown perpetrator entered her living room through the fire escape window, police said. The invader then exited the apartment through the front door without taking anything, and the victim notified authorities.

More than a month later, on Wed., Aug. 15, a detective arrested Hector Vazquez, 33, for felony attempted burglary. Vazquez’s statement to the police was that people ought to “lock windows and doors.”

Socked on 6th Ave.

On Mon., Aug. 13, around 3:15 a.m., a verbal argument between two guys, allegedly over a $30 debt, turned physical when the 26-year-old punched the 55-year-old in the chest on the northeast corner of Sixth Ave. and Washington Place, police said.

According to the police report, after socking the victim, the perpetrator pushed him to the ground, then rifled through his pocket and took his cell phone and a small Swiss Army knife. The victim then used a pay phone at W. Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. to call 911.

When police arrived, they took the victim, who was uninjured, with them in a patrol car to canvass the area.

Based on the victim’s positive identification and description, the officers stopped Alhassane Doumbouya, 26, in front of 78 Washington Place and arrested him for felony robbery.

