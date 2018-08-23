BY BILL WEINBERG | In 1948, George Orwell co-edited a collection of reproduced British political pamphlets spanning from the 16th century to the French Revolution. In his introduction, he noted that the pamphlet is an inherently democratic form, produced by those who seek to take their message directly to the populace.

“If one had not a certain faith in democracy, one would not write pamphlets, one would try to gain one’s ends by intriguing among influential people,” Orwell stated.

This ethic is certainly clear in the volume “REVOLT: East Village Activism Literature: 1960s – 1990s,” a collection compiled by Eric Ferrara and his Lower East Side History Project. The bulk of the entries here are steeped in the ultra-democratic spirit of the New Left and radical counterculture of the ’60s, which left its imprint on activist movements in New York for a generation.

These items speak to a very different time, before the Internet — when taking your message to the masses meant literally standing on street corners and giving out printed matter. Yet the mere fact that it was printed somehow gave even the most irreverent psychedelic screed a weight that the ephemeral clickbait of today’s online agitprop often seems to lack.

The first item here, and one of the lengthiest, is “The Bust Book,” a 75-page primer on how to prepare for a demonstration — or riot — and what to do if you’re arrested. It was produced by the New York chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, and at the time it was priced at 50 cents. Today, a few copies are available online — priced at up to $80 each. Ferrara presents it scanned, in its entirety. Much of the advice in it is just as relevant today as it was when it was produced in 1969.

The next item, also among the lengthiest, is “Fuck the System” by George Metesky — pseudonym of Yippie leader Abbie Hoffman. Published as a pamphlet in 1967, it would later be incorporated into Hoffman’s wittily entitled book, “Steal This Book.” It is basically a how-to guide on living for free in New York City, with sections entitled “Free Food,” “Free Clothes,” “Free Phone Calls,” “Free Drugs” and so on. Certainly, this was a much easier proposition in the low-rent ’60s. The absence of today’s pressure to constantly hustle to appease the landlord helps account for the greater activist energies of that era.

An actual revolutionary manifesto comes next — with the portentous title of “A Draft Proposal for the Founding of the International Working Peoples Association.” Written by Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin, a veteran Black Panther leader and former political prisoner, in 1979, it is an updated version of a manifesto issued nearly a century earlier by Johan Most, the German-American anarchist, who was a Lower East Side resident. The original International Working Peoples Association — or “Black International” — was conceived as an anarchist successor to the communist-dominated International Workingmen’s Association — the First International. Ervin brought the idea up to date with a greater emphasis on the role of Black, women and immigrant workers.

“Anarchism and the Feminist Connection,” by Peggy Kornegger, was printed in 1977 by Come! Unity Press, which issued many pamphlets on anarchist theory and history from its office on E. 17th St. during this period. Kornegger’s 80-page effort includes fascinating discussions of the role of women in the 1936 Spanish Revolution and the May 1968 uprising in France.

The remaining entries are considerably shorter. After all this ultra-radicalism, it is amusing to see a folded pamphlet from the New York State Division of Substance Abuse Services explaining the 1977 Marijuana Reform Act, which decriminalized personal possession of the herb.

Also presented are several issues of the Freespace newsletter, published by Freespace Alternative University. This anarchist-oriented “free school” was based in the famous former “Peace Pentagon,” at 339 Lafayette St. —then headquarters of the War Resisters League, with low-cost space made available to several activist groups.

“Power Unlimited,” published in 1970 by a group called Ecology Action East — also based at the Peace Pentagon — was a comic-book primer on the problems with the American energy system. Refreshingly, it took an unsparing look at both fossil fuels and nuclear power —rather than seeing the latter as an alternative to the former, as too many do today.

A final section of one-page leaflets brings the collection into the 1990s. Artifacts are presented from the struggle to save the CHARAS / El Bohio Cultural and Community Center on E. Ninth St., the uprising against the Tompkins Square Park curfew, and protests against runaway rent hikes and illegal evictions.

It’s appropriate that the volume ends there. Two trends converged in the ’90s to put an end to this kind of oppositional culture. One was the cultural cleansing wrought by gentrification, which dramatically shrank the social space for idealism and activism. The other was the advent of the World Wide Web. Today, “alternative” media abound in the online realm — but basically disconnected from the “meat world,” or the street world. And the seeming free-for-all of online media created an atmosphere ripe for manipulation by shadowy entities, like Cambridge Analytica and the Internet Research Agency. Seemingly homespun Web sites, blogs and Facebook groups often mask covert state propaganda.

Kind of makes one nostalgic for the real McCoy homespun agitprop of what, in retrospect, seems increasingly like a very innocent age.

“REVOLT: East Village Activism Literature: 1960s – 1990s,” by Eric Ferrara (January 2018, Lower East Side History Project), 310 pages, $14.99.