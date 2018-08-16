Sunday’s Unite the Right 2 rally in Washington, D.C., saw a couple dozen white supremacists briefly march, while protected by a heavy police security force. They were vastly outnumbered by thousands of counterprotesters, including so-called antifa (antifascists).

Led by Jason Kessler, the alt-right contingent could not even finish their speakers program as they were drowned out by the counterprotesters’ jeers and chants.

Kessler led last year’s fateful event in Charlottesville, at which alt-right and antifa members violently clashed throughout, with an enraged neo-Nazi driving his car at counterprotesters and killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal. President Trump afterward shrugged that there was “blame on both sides” and some “very fine people” among the white supremacists. This time, police made sure to keep the two groups separated.

Some said the alt-right’s lower turnout was due to some of its members being “doxed” last time, as in outed online as racists, causing them to lose their jobs.