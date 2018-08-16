Watery death

Harbor Unit police officers responded to a 911 call of a man in the East River near E. Houston St. on Tues., Aug. 14, at 1:25 p.m. They found him unconscious and unresponsive. Police scuba officers removed the man from the river and onto land by the F.D.R. Drive at E. Houston St. Responding E.M.S. medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Bubble trouble

Around 8:15 pm on Wed., July 4, a 61-year-old man standing at the northeast corner of Washington Square Park got into a verbal dispute with a younger male, who, according to the elder man’s statement in a police report, was “always in the park making bubbles.”

The argument turned physical when the younger guy punched the complainant in the face, causing a small cut on the victim’s lip.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. Although police conducted a canvass of the area, the perpetrator was not found.

More than a month later, on Aug. 6, Rolan Pacheco, 50, was arrested by detectives for misdemeanor assault in connection with the incident.

Bike bust

Around 6 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 10, a police officer spotted a man holding a metal pipe while riding a bicycle on the public sidewalk in front of Bailey House, at 180 Christopher St., at West St., according to a police report.

When queried about the pipe, the perpetrator responded, “It’s my protection.”

The officer arrested the man, Michael Wiggins, 57, for felony possession of a weapon.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the bike in Wiggins’s possession was stolen. The officer canvassed the area for the bike’s owner but a victim could not be determined. The bike was impounded and the officer left a photo of it with the building staff. Bailey House provides housing for individuals with H.I.V. / AIDS.

A striking stroll

On Fri., Aug. 10, around 7:20 p.m., a man and a woman attacked a 55-year-old man on the southwest corner of West and Christopher Sts., police said.

According to a police report, the victim had been walking along the Hudson River when the two perpetrators struck him about the head and body, injuring him.

Khalid Herdigein, 42, and Ramel Blount, 29, were arrested for misdemeanor assault. A subsequent search in connection with the arrest found the victim to be in possession of a gravity knife, which was collected for evidence.

Hot tacos

Around 5 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 6, firefighters responded to a blaze that had been set inside the Taco Bell at 18 E. 14th St., between University Place and Fifth Ave.

According to a police report, it was determined at the scene that someone intentionally set the fire, imperiling the lives of the fast-food chain’s patrons and employees.

On Aug. 8, detectives tracked down Jamal Deese, 24, of Brooklyn, through surveillance footage and arrested him for felony reckless endangerment. Deese allegedly set multiple fires elsewhere in the Village and Midtown, including at a Five Guys burgers, at 56 W. 14th St., and a local Dunkin Donuts, as well as two apartment buildings, on W. 15th and 16th Sts.

The Daily News reported the firebug is being linked to 16 small blazes, which he set in garbage cans.

Roving robber

Police are linking a suspect to a string of bank and store robberies in Midtown, the Village and Chelsea stretching back to July.

In the first incident, on Sat., July 28, around 11:35 a.m., the suspect allegedly entered a store at 77 Seventh Ave. — either the Duane Reade or the Westside Market — approached an employee and demanded to see the safe. He removed $4,338 from the safe and fled on foot.

Then, on Fri., Aug. 10, at about 4:10 p.m., the same guy reportedly entered a store at 600 Sixth Ave., at W. 18th St., simulated a weapon under his shirt and demanded cash from the register. He grabbed $60 and fled southbound on Sixth Ave.

On Mon., Aug. 13, at 10:13 a.m., the robber targeted the Rite Aid at 501 Sixth Ave., between W. 12th and W. 13th Sts.

“This is a robbery,” he told an employee. “Bring me to the manager’s room. I have a gun.” But he fled empty-handed.

The suspect is described as black, age 30 to 40, 5-feet-10-inches tall and 180 pounds, thin, and last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

— Lucy Stone

and Lincoln Anderson