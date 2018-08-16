BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Updated Wed., Aug. 15, 11 p.m.: Late Monday afternoon, City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, as promised, released to the media her letter to the Department of City Planning, in which Rivera asks for “immediate action to protect the area south of Union Square.”

The letter, dated that day, Mon., Aug. 13, and addressed to Planning’s director, Marisa Lago, however, does not go as far as the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation had hoped in terms of zoning protections to accompany the City Council’s approval last week of the planned “Tech Hub” project on E. 14th St. between Third and Fourth Aves.

The society has been warning that the 21-story Tech Hub building will ratchet up development pressure in the surrounding area, turning it into part of so-called “Silicon Alley” and de facto “Midtown South,” as far as real estate interests are concerned.

In her letter to Planning’s Lago, Rivera focuses on regulating the development of hotels in the area south of 14th St. between Third Ave. and University Place.

Rivera’s letter cites what she calls the “outrageous example” of five tenement buildings on E. 11th St. between Third and Fourth Aves. having been demolished for the construction of a new 13-story, 300-room Moxy Hotel.

“I strongly urge the administration to establish a new City Council Special Permit in the area south of Union Square from 3rd Avenue to University Place,” she writes. “This permit would require a site-specific review process to ensure that hotel development occurs only on appropriate sites that can accommodate the unique land use impacts of hotel development.

“In the absence of such discretionary review, this area will continue to see the replacement of older buildings and vacant properties [by] hotel developments.

“I look forward to your response and working together with the Department to address these pressing concerns.”

The East Village councilmember gave remarks before last Wednesday’s Council vote O.K.’ing the required special permit for the Tech Hub. In them, she said the building itself — including a digital-skills training center — would be a boon for the community, and also hailed the city’s commitment to consider landmarking up to seven buildings on Broadway, plus putting in place new means to “regulate commercial development” (apparently referring to the hotel special-permit requirement).

“I believe these protections for the neighborhood are the first in a string of victories that will allow us to develop sensible zoning for livable streets, establish landmarking of precious historical sites, and ensure [that] the small businesses we cherish prosper,” Rivera declared.

G.V.S.H.P.’s zoning plan, however, went much farther. Specifically, it called for shorter, squatter buildings for any new construction projects along the Broadway and University Place corridors and strong incentives for including affordable housing in new projects.

On Monday, Andrew Berman, G.V.S.H.P. executive director, promptly issued a statement in response to Rivera’s letter to City Planning, slamming her proposal as little more than “flimsy measures” that would have “little effect.”

“Councilmember Carlina Rivera’s plan released today is a pale shadow of the zoning protections she publicly promised would be necessary for her to approve the Tech Hub, and hardly qualifies as ‘zoning protections,’” Berman scoffed. “The requirement of a special permit for hotels will have little to no effect on the development problems the Tech Hub will exacerbate.

“First, any hotel can still be built with the approval of the City Council,” Berman noted. “Second, this really only applies to a portion of the affected area, since the zoning for about half the area already prohibits or restricts hotels. Third, hotels are only one of many forms of bad development this area is experiencing which this measure will not address, such as office buildings and high-rise condos.”

Plus, Berman added, the councilmember’s proposal would do “nothing about affordable housing,” as opposed to the G.V.S.H.P.-backed “community rezoning plan Rivera promised to hold out for.”

“Finally,” the preservationist warned, “it will take months for this requirement to be adopted into law, while the added development pressure from the Tech Hub approval takes effect now. Thus, it is like firing a starting gun to developers, letting them know if they want to build a hotel in this area without going though the special permit process, they just need to get underway over the next several months before this measure takes effect.

“Councilmember Rivera broke her promise to the community and voted for a commercial upzoning [specifically only for the Tech Hub project] which will increase development pressure on these neighborhoods without providing anything like the protections they need or she promised,” the G.V.S.H.P. director added. “Trying to pass off flimsy measures with little effect as the protections this community fought for won’t change that.”

Despite Rivera’s saying a half-dozen or more buildings on Broadway might possibly wind up landmarked, the G.V.S.H.P. leader complained that Community Board 2, which covers the area west of the Bowery / Fourth Ave., is not really getting much at all under the deal. Community Board 3, which represents the area to the east, supported the Tech Hub development plan.

Asked her thoughts on the outcome, Terri Cude, the chairperson of C.B. 2, noted her board also backed the society’s community-safeguarding scheme.

“Since the Tech Hub project is not in C.B. 2, we did not weigh in on it and respected C.B.3 ’s position — which included a request for neighborhood protections,” Cude told The Villager. “C.B. 2 has long been advocating for the G.V.S.H.P.-recommended rezoning from Fourth to Fifth Aves., including Broadway and University Place, and [board members] have testified about that area and our concerns about how the Tech Hub’s anticipated effects will radiate into it. We will continue to work with Councilmember Rivera and other elected officials to seek landmarking and zoning protections for this important neighborhood.”

Asked a follow-up question — if she had any comment specifically about the society’s sought-after protections not being legally linked to the Tech Hub’s final approval — Cude did not respond by press time.

In an hour-long interview, mainly about the Tech Hub, last Thursday, the day after the full Council vote, Rivera told The Villager she was already moving ahead quickly with an effort to put “zoning protections” into place in the area bounded by Third Ave. and University Place on the east and west and 14th St. and Astor Place on the north and south. She clarified that this would be different than a “rezoning” or a “downzoning” per se.

Rivera said the Mayor’s Office, from the outset, had been very clear that a rezoning — which is much more extensive and could even involve a change in allowable uses — was a “nonstarter.” She noted she would be releasing to the media her letter to Lago, which she duly did the following Monday.

The councilmember said Berman basically was aware of all this, and that she disagrees with “the messaging” of G.V.S.H.P., feeling the society is mischaracterizing what she regards as a win.

She added that negotiations with the Mayor’s Office on the Tech Hub, and her attempts to get further concessions, went “up to the last minute” before the Council vote on Wed., Aug. 8.

Regarding the “string of victories” on neighborhood protection that Rivera vowed is to come, Berman was extremely skeptical.

“Both Councilmember Rivera and Council Speaker Corey Johnson have told both me and other interested parties that the only ‘zoning protection’ they got is a commitment from the city to put in place a requirement for a special permit for hotels in this area,” he said, speaking last Friday. “This is cold comfort… .”

The councilmember, however, is bullish on the Tech Hub project, specifically the digital-skills training center that it would include on three of its floors. During the negotiations, she had pushed for the training center to be increased to four floors, but ultimately did not get it.

Civic Hall, a group led by tech entrepreneur Andrew Rasiej, will be involved in running the training center, along with three other floors that will include collaborative work space, event space, incubator space, community rooms and classrooms. These six floors will act as one unit, with their own elevator banks, separate connecting stairs and architectural unity throughout, and will be operated by “workforce partners,” including Per Scholas, Mouse and City University of New York, in addition to Civic Hall.

The building would also include five floors devoted to start-up tech companies with short-term leases, plus eight floors of traditional office space.

Berman also said that he had been told about the hotel provision weeks before the Council’s vote, so, honestly, it was nothing new.

“[This] is theater on the part of Rivera and the city,” he said, dismissively. “This rollout and spin is only meant to give the misimpression that there is more progress to be made, at the councilmember’s initiation.”

A Rivera spokesperson did not respond by press time when asked about Berman’s accusation the rollout is just “theater.”