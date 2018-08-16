- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- Hudson River Park @ 20
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Thank you, Andrew Berman, for persisting to speak truth to power.
Ms. Rivera, how about mounting a “FOR SALE” billboard facing south from your and de Blasio’s Tech Hub? Many of us already miss our immigrant families’ architectural histories, now replaced by 13- and 21-story glass-infested monstrosities—dominated not by hotels, as you inaccurately suggest, but rather by commercial office buildings, corporate retail chains, and luxury housing developments. Our history is being felled, the built character of our neighborhoods is being wrecked, and thanks to you and de Blasio 14th Street South will soon look like Houston, Texas.
Villager readers might be interested to know that Councilmember Ritchie Torres has called out de Blasio for having 46 meetings with Real Estate lobbyists from March 1st to May 31st alone:
https://nypost.com/2018/08/12/opacity-masqueradin…
Ms. Rivera, we were counting on you to do what you promised when you asked for your constituents’ votes, to stand up to this man.
Well, it only took Ms. Rivera nine months fto crawl into bed with big real estate interests and our corrupt Mayor. Now that she has caved on any meaningful protection against over-development for the neighborhood immediately south of the new tech hub, which campaign pledge will she turn her back on next?
Pathetic!
Well, it only took Ms. Rivera nine months to crawl into bed with big real estate interests and our corrupt Mayor. Now that she has caved on any meaningful protection against over-development for the neighborhood immediately south of the new tech hub, which campaign pledge will she turn her back on next?
I regularly attend the Regal Cinema on 13th & Broadway and the AMC on 11th and Third Avenue… the Post Office on 11th and 4th Avenue. This is a low rise neighborhood with a Salvation Army Store, a church… an art store. You can imagine how all the buildings on the block of Regal Cinema will be filled in. Mayor Bloomberg was able to understand the dangers of water pollution and water poison from fracking. No other mayor has taken steps to prevent respiratory distress caused by mega construction and overcrowding. We’re in for a bad time. No, I don’t have a lot of hope about this. We’re going to have to remain vigilant and speak out at every opportunity for clean air and clear skies.