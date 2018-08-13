BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Late Monday afternoon, City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, as promised, released to the media her letter to Marisa Lago, the director of the Department of City Planning, in which Rivera asks for “immediate action to protect the area south of Union Square.”

The letter, dated Mon., Aug. 13, however, does not go as far as the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation had wanted in terms of zoning protections to accompany the City Council’s approval last week of the planned “Tech Hub” project on E. 14th St.

The society warns that the 21-story Tech Hub building will ratchet up development pressure in the surrounding area, turning it into part of Silicon Alley and de facto Midtown South as far as real estate interests are concerned.

In her letter, Rivera focuses on regulating the development of hotels in the area south of 14th St. between Third Ave. and University Place.

Rivera cites what she calls the “outrageous example” of five tenement buildings on E. 11th St. between Third and Fourth Aves. having been demolished for the construction of a new 13-story, 300-room Moxy Hotel.

“I strongly urge the administration to establish a new City Council Special Permit in the area south of Union Square from 3rd Avenue to University Place,” she writes. “This permit would require a site-specific review process to ensure that hotel development occurs only on appropriate sites that can accommodate the unique land use impacts of hotel development.

“In the absence of such discretionary review, this area will continue to see the replacement of older buildings and vacant properties [by] hotel developments.

“I look forward to your response and working together with the Department to address these pressing concerns.”

In her remarks before last Wednesday’s Council vote O.K.’ing the Tech Hub , Rivera said the building itself — including a digital-skills training center — would be a boon for the community, and also hailed the city’s commitment to consider landmarking up to seven buildings on Broadway, plus new means to “regulate commercial development” (apparently referring to the hotel special-permit requirement).

Referring to the landmarking possibilities and zoning, she said, “I believe these protections for the neighborhood are the first in a string of victories that will allow us to develop sensible zoning for livable streets, establish landmarking of precious historical sites, and ensure [that] the small businesses we cherish prosper.”

G.V.S.H.P.’s zoning plan, however, called for shorter, squatter buildings for any new construction projects along the Broadway and University Place corridors and strong incentives for including affordable housing in new projects.

Andrew Berman, G.V.S.H.P. executive director, promptly issued a statement in response to Rivera’s letter to City Planning, slamming her proposal as little more than “flimsy measures” that would have “little effect.”

“Councilmember Carlina Rivera’s plan released today is a pale shadow of the zoning protections she publicly promised would be necessary for her to approve the Tech Hub, and hardly qualifies as ‘zoning protections,'” Berman scoffed. “The requirement of a special permit for hotels will have little to no effect on the development problems the Tech Hub will exacerbate.

“First, any hotel can still be built with the approval of the City Council,” he noted. “Second, this really only applies to a portion of the affected area, since the zoning for about half the area already prohibits or restricts hotels. Third, hotels are only one of many forms of bad development this area is experiencing which this measure will not address, such as office buildings and high-rise condos.” Plus, Berman added, the councilmember’s proposal would do “nothing about affordable housing,” in contrast to “the community rezoning plan Rivera promised to hold out for.”

“Finally,” Berman said, “it will take months for this requirement to be adopted into law, while the added development pressure from the Tech Hub approval takes effect now. Thus, it is like firing a starting gun to developers, letting them know if they want to build a hotel in this area without going though the special permit process, they just need to get underway over the next several months before this measure takes effect.

“Councilmember Rivera broke her promise to the community and voted for a commercial upzoning [specifically only for the Tech Hub project] which will increase development pressure on these neighborhoods without providing anything like the protections they need or she promised,” the G.V.S.H.P. director said. “Trying to pass off flimsy measures with little effect as the protections this community fought for won’t change that.”

Berman added that the the whole thing, at this point, “is theater on the part of Rivera and the city, not an honest discussion of the mitigations being offered and their actual effect. … This rollout and spin is only meant to give the misimpression that there is more progress to be made, at the councilmember’s initiation,” he charged, “when, in fact, this is something the city committed to weeks ago.”