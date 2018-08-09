BY BOB KRASNER | You could almost have called it “Two Days of Peace and Love in The Park,” if the music weren’t so aggressive.

The well-attended punk concerts Saturday and Sunday, featuring, among others, the bands Breakdown, Choking Victim and Sea Monster, were without incident, in marked contrast to the event they were commemorating — the riots in Tompkins Square Park that took place 30 years ago.

Activist lawyer Norman Siegel, speaking to the crowd, called that debacle “the largest example ever of police violence against the people of New York City.”

The weekend was produced by Chris Flash, with help from other community activists, such as Chris Iconicide — who also performed — and Johnny Vee.

Flash, the publisher and editor of the underground community newspaper The Shadow, talked about the importance of recalling the riot.

“We must never let the events be forgotten,” he said. “The point is not to celebrate being beaten up by cops, but to keep the issues alive.” The issues being, “gentrification, homelessness and the inability of people and business to remain in the neighborhood.”

“And,” he added, “because it’s still our f—ing park!”

More shows are scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9. Check The Shadow Facebook page for details