Kicking off its free program of World Music Sundays, on Aug. 5 the Jefferson Market Garden was host to the Blue Dahlia Quintet. Despite the hot and muggy weather, the lawn of the garden, at Sixth and Greenwich Aves., was filled with music lovers who enjoyed the quintet’s French bistro sound. Next up, on Sun., Aug. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Cocomama sextet will perform world music inspired by Latin America. The tune-filled confabs continue every Sunday through August in the late afternoon / early evening. Check jeffersonmarketgarden.org for the lineup.