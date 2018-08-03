- Home
Great. Common sense prevailed. The NIMBYs are getting slapped down. This is how it should be. This is a great area for tech industry development.
Sad for Carlina to do this her first at bat out the box she got boxed in by the pro creeps. RAL, heavy donor to the Mayor, with Capalino as lobbyist, was somehow given this public space. How? That used to be a scandal aka Rivington House And they are paying $8 a square foot to the City when they will rent from $50 for the phony community space to $120 for the super majority market rate office space which is what this is all about. More ironic is the phony Civic Hall supposedly into community involvement etc into all this. That Rasiej is the phoniest snake oil salesman ever to speak, a millionaire who lives across the street from his new google tower to come. Could have been a school and all affordable housing there instead of a food court for the Techies, look at San Fran
Crumbs and crumbs were at the forefront of this ridiculous giveaway to the mayors donor and favored lobbyist.