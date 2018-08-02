E.V. sex assault

A woman told police she was sexually assaulted outside of an East Village bar by a man with a British accent early Sunday, police said.

The incident, first reported by the New York Post, occurred at 1:45 a.m. near E. Second St. The victim, 21, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital.

A police spokesperson told The Villager, “They agreed to walk to an apartment to make out. But she didn’t agree to anything further.”

The woman lives near the site of the incident. Police initially had the incident logged as a rape, but subsequent news reports called it a sexual assault.

Police said her attacker is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with close-cropped hair. The Post added he wore a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. Tips are confidential.

Biden Bigelow spree

Caroline Biden, 31, former Vice President Joe Biden’s niece, apologized last Thursday for running up charges of more than $100,000 on a stolen credit card, for which she was sentenced two years’ probation, the Post reported.

“I assure you I have made amends, full restitution, completed community service and nothing like this will ever happen again,” Biden told the judge.

Biden’s felony conviction was thrown out in June for her illicit spree at Bigelow pharmacy, on Sixth Ave. between W. Eighth and Ninth Sts. She was allowed to plead to the lesser charge of petit larceny, the Post reported. She completed 10 days of community service at a children’s hospital and paid full restitution of nearly $111,000.

Last year, Biden was arrested after using the unidentified victim’s card during one year at Bigelow. Biden reportedly had the card after the victim let her use it to make a $672 purchase.

Pain in the glass

Thurs., July 26, around 1 p.m., a man was throwing bottles in the southwest corner of Washington Square Park, with his pants down, police said. He also took a 21-year-old man’s phone from a table and fled. Police canvassed the area and arrested Bob Perry, 28, in front of 47 W. Eighth St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves., for grand larceny.

Le Souk swipe

A woman told police she was at Le Souk restaurant and hookah bar at 510 LaGuardia Place, around 2 a.m. on Sat. July 21, when she noticed her wallet was missing. She had been at Le Souk since midnight, and last saw her wallet earlier that evening while at Agave restaurant, at 140 Seventh Ave. near Charles St. She said Le Souk was crowded and believed it was taken there.

About 3 a.m., the woman, 35, called her bank to cancel her debit / credit cards. Around that time, a Chase Bank representative told her two unauthorized transactions had been made, one at IHOP for $94.72 and another at Good Stuff Diner, at 109 W. 14th St., for $158.55. Also stolen was $350 cash, an unlimited monthly MetroCard, the Luis Vuitton wallet worth $1,200, and a Tiffany gold diamond necklace valued at $7,500. The total value of all items taken was $9,171. None were recovered. On July 28, Jessica Giampino, 19, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Gonzo cup throw

An argument at Gonzalez Y Gonzalez restaurant and bar, on Mercer St. between W. Houston and Bleecker Sts., on Sat., July 28, around 2:30 a.m. ended with one man, 38, throwing a glass cup at another, 34, leaving him with cuts requiring multiple sutures, police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Luis Manzano-Cuervo was arrested for felony assault.

Phone filcher

On Sat., July 28, around 9 p.m., a woman, 20, put her phone on a bench in the south part of Washington Square Park, and when she got up, it was gone, police said. The woman’s credit card was also in the cell-phone case. An area canvass was conducted, and an officer used the Find My iPhone app. The alleged thief was found inside 135 W. Third St., between MacDougal St. and Sixth Ave., and reportedly said, “I found this phone in the park.” All items were recovered. Miguel Miranda, 53, was charged with grand larceny.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson