To The Editor:

Re “N.Y.U. buys 7-story residential building on Wash. Sq. Park” (news article, July 26):

Many years ago — I repeat, many years ago — N.Y.U. stated at a public meeting that they wanted to have Washington Square Park as part of their campus. According to your article’s list of what they already own, it looks like they are almost there.

Susan Leelike

Stadium still best idea

To The Editor:

Re “Bitter Twitter battle” (Scoopy’s Notebook, July 26):

A bit disappointed with the designation “fanatical” regarding my efforts to get Assemblymember Glick to give the option of a soccer arena at Pier 40 a fair, or any, hearing. “Passionate” perhaps, “dedicated” or “committed.” “Fanatical” seems to imply that the concept was less a community ideal, intended to solve a range of complicated structural and financial Hudson River Park problems, than a purely personal one. I did then, and do now, believe it was the best compromise, and the best suited to prevent further developer giveaways, like the amendment authored by assemblymember.

In fact, the idea was something new, actually possible and contextually consistent, rather than the massive developer giveaway Glick authored — a one-time, lowball deal for Pier 40, at that, which will now have to draw funds from other air-rights deals she enabled, and likely from pier development.

Let’s remember that her actions have now opened the floodgate to one air-rights deal after another. Pier 40 itself, and the entire Hudson River Park waterfront across the roadway, will be inexorably altered, and its low-rise character lost forever, because of Assemblymember Glick. The developers won. I argue that will be her legacy.

And for those who counter by listing all of her good works, no argument here. I have always given praise to Glick where praise is due. But I also argue that whoever sits in that seat should be expected to do those good works. It’s the “above and beyond” where genuine leaders are made.

Glick’s almost immediate blocking of me from Twitter was expected, even though my posts were respectful, if challenging. I challenge the assemblymember to produce the few tweets I made and let people decide. For instance, I asked her to assist me on my Freedom of Information Law request to the Hudson River Park Trust seeking to find out if the NFL ever paid their bill to the Trust for its Pier 40 rental, and to produce the contracts, so we could all see if there were any local hires. For this, and other like tweets, she blocked me. Still no answer from her, still no fulfillment of the FOIL from the Trust now four years later.

Patrick Shields

Filomena’s ‘lovin’ spoonfuls’

To The Editor:

Re “Filomena Vitrano, 96, the owner of The Bagel” (obituary, July 19):

Filomena was so great! I used to go to The Bagel with my mom as a kid and continued patronizing it as an adult. I briefly thought I might have a crush on Filomena’s sister when I was 13.

My order was French toast, mushy inside.

I have memories of the family feel there, the quirkiness of the round red seats at the bar, the cook’s toupee, Elvelio and Nick, a group you never wanted to piss off! You adhered to certain constricts, like eat and get a move on. People were waiting outside.

There was real maple syrup, not the plastic type. I went there for every breakfast at a certain age. When visiting home from Cali., I took every breakfast there I could over Christmas. I have missed her company for so long now and will continue to miss it.

Mark Sebastian

Christina’s cakes were great!

To The Editor:

Re “Filomena Vitrano, 96, the owner of The Bagel” (obituary, July 19):

Filomena was my mom. She would want everyone to know that her sister Christina Ierardi worked very hard every day baking cakes and muffins for The Bagel that were made with love and care. They would go so fast they were sold out in hours. Also her sister Jane Gazzola was loved by the customers, too.

I can’t say enough about my mom because she was like an angel who walked this earth.

My Aunt Christina was the youngest of eight children and worked at the restaurant for 20 years. She was at The Bagel with Nick Spadafora when John Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash. At the time, anchorwoman Barbara Nevins of Channel 5 News was a regular customer. She asked my brother Peter if she could bring in the news crew to interview Christina and Nick about John Kennedy Jr., who was a regular at The Bagel while he was studying at N.Y.U. for his law degree. The crew came in and the interview was televised on Channel 5 News. Filomena told John after he failed his first test for the bar, she was glad because she would have him for another year.

Robert T. Vitrano

Bagel was the Village

To The Editor:

Re “Filomena Vitrano, 96, the owner of The Bagel” (obituary, July 19):

The Vitrano Family is Greenwich Village. Tony Russomanno took me to The Bagel in 1973. Christina made the most amazing cakes and pies — all flavor, no weight. I have no idea how she did it. Her son who died, John, worked there every single day from the mid-1970s until he moved to Florida in 1996. John kept the place orderly and very, very calm. Fil, John and Christina, Evilio and Nick had the gift of hospitality. They knew how to make you comfortable regardless of how busy it was and you could sit as long as you wished.

The orange juice was squeezed to order. But the amazing dish was cheese and eggs. Somehow they made a perfect blend of cheese and scrambled eggs. Their burgers and steaks came from the butcher on John St.; the meat was the best anywhere.

My deepest regret is that my three daughters never got to go there; my first was born in 2002. Yes, it was the Village, it was New York at its most authentic. I loved every second of that life. Miss it more than anything.

Walter Sabo

Davis’s scary dogs

To The Editor:

Re “Bruce Davis, founder, face of 1-800-LAWYERS” (obituary, July 19):

I wouldn’t call him an animal lover. He kept two Rottweilers in his basement for years, and when another dog went by, they would repeatedly fling themselves against the windows, growling and barking. I really thought they might break the windows. They were guard dogs.

One night his two black German Shepherds, under the careless “watch” of his son (not their trainer, who was the one who was supposed to walk them) tore my friend’s dog apart in the Washington Square Park dog run. When my friend went to his door to tell him, his younger son told Davis that he thought it was a scam. Like father, like son.

Bonnie Slotnick

