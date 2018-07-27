Sheldon Silver was sentenced to seven years in jail Friday afternoon. The powerful former Assembly speaker was convicted on corruption charges this May for two scams in which he netted more than $4 million in kickbacks.

He was also convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years, but that conviction was overturned after a related ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, and Silver never served any prison time.

According to news reports, the former speaker plans to appeal.

The New York Post reported that, this time, Silver apologized, saying at his sentencing that he was “extremely, extremely remorseful” for having “brought out a great deal of distrust in New York’s government.” The judge on the case, Valerie Caproni, also remarked how Silver had visibly aged, more than what would be expected in three years, the paper said.

A native Lower East Sider, Silver was first elected to the Assembly in 1976 and became speaker in 1994.

Check thevillager.com for The Villager’s full article on Silver’s second sentencing, which will also run in next Thursday’s print issue.