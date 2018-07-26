BY GABE HERMAN | A local Parks Department employee who was promoted — even after a conviction for sexual abuse while on the job in 2009 — has been named in a lawsuit by a former seasonal worker who claims he sexually and racially harassed her.

As first reported by the New York Post, in the lawsuit, which was filed July 11, Pilar Taylor, a seasonal Parks worker from 2015 to 2017, alleges that supervisor Michael Palamar, 53, responded to her questions about her job orientation and training with requests for sex and by groping her. The Parks Department and New York City are also named as plaintiffs.

Taylor says in the suit that she heard of Palamar paying Job Training Program workers for sex, and that in September 2015 she walked in on him having sex with an employee. Taylor says that when she told a Parks manager, the response was that Palamar had been having sex with multiple other female workers.

The suit says that in spring 2016, when Taylor told a union representative about Palamar groping and harassing her, she was told she could lose her job if she complained too much.

Taylor also says that Palamar made ongoing racial remarks, which worsened after the 2016 election. Palamar is white and Taylor is black. The lawsuit alleges that Palamar told Taylor, “Y’all should be worried about hanging from trees soon.”

Days after the lawsuit was filed, a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said the allegations were being investigated, according to the Post.

A Parks spokesperson told The Villager on July 23, regarding Palamar, “He has been temporarily reassigned to a nonsupervisory role while this matter is being investigated. The role is designed so that Mr. Palamar is not required to supervise or work with Parks’ seasonal workers.”

A Parks employee at Tompkins Square seemed to confirm the department’s statement, telling The Villager on July 23 that Palamar had been at Tompkins for two days the previous week but had since been moved away.

The Parks spokesperson also told the Villager in an earlier statement, on July 18, “NYC Parks does not tolerate sexual harassment. We thoroughly investigate all complaints, and actively encourage all employees to come forward / report.

“The allegations against this employee are being investigated, and if they are true, the Parks Department will move to fire him.”

Palamar has worked locally in Tompkins Square Park and in the Village. He has been promoted in recent years and his salary has nearly doubled since 2013, recently rising to $105,266, according to the Post. In 2009 Palamar was convicted for sexually abusing a woman on the job in Cooper Square.

Before being hired by Parks, Palamar served 16 years in prison for a 1982 manslaughter conviction, and then returned to prison for another stint in 2001 for petit larceny and possession of stolen property. In the manslaughter incident, Palamar was convicted of fatally bashing a man with a baseball bat after the victim found Palamar trying to rob his house. He was hired by Parks in 2006, the same year he was released from prison, according to the Post.

A 2013 Post article on Palamar caught up with him at Tompkins Square Park, where he said, “Whether I deserve [the job] or not is irrelevant… . I took the [civil service] test, and I passed it just like anybody else.”

Locals in Tompkins Square Park were unaware of the charges against Palamar. One older man, speaking generally about harassment, said, “It’s totally wrong, it’s a crime… . But it does happen a lot, and people get hurt.” He was glad that attention was being paid to harassment allegations, and added, “People who do those things need to pay for it.”