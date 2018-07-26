BY GABE HERMAN | The newly opened outdoor Mexican restaurant and bar Gitano, at Varick and Canal Sts., is attracting large crowds but also causing some headaches locally.

The seasonal venue filled with palm trees, which will run from summer to fall this year and next year, was temporarily closed down for two days during its preview earlier this month by the Department of Health. There were several violations, including inadequate sewage disposal, poor refrigeration and bathrooms not being properly maintained.

Gitano has since reopened and expanded its offerings to include morning meditation classes and a reflecting pool lounge area in the back.

Yet there have been ongoing complaints by neighbors about Gitano, including smoky air from cooking at the place and excessive nighttime noise, including past the stipulated 11 p.m. closing time from Mondays to Fridays.

Darlene Lutz, who lives across the street from the open-air hot spot, told The Villager, “It’s not a restaurant, it’s a bar. This is like Meatpacking District brought down [to here]. All the young people are saying it’s so great for pictures… . We live in an Instagram world,” she sighed.

Bob Gormley, district manager of Community Board 2, told The Villager there were complaints about Gitano at a recent board meeting from two neighbors, and that police have been notified.

“We’ve talked to the precinct about it and the precinct has been there several times,” he said.

Gormley added there have not been any sit-downs with Gitano since the place’s opening, only e-mail exchanges.

“Right now, from the community board’s perspective, we’re trying to get more information, and we’ll see what’s going on,” the district manager said.

Of the recent Health violations, Gormley said, “They wouldn’t have been allowed to reopen if they hadn’t straightened out the violations. The Department of Health will probably end up going there again as a kind of standard operating procedure within the next two or three weeks.”

Gitano spokesperson Henry Lyon told The Villager, “Gitano NYC is aware of a complainant and has addressed them directly as well as through the proper authorities. Having developed a strong understanding with the community board, local government offices, service departments and the community at large over the last few months, Gitano NYC is proudly operating fully within the scope set forth by such groups; including the allotted hours of operation.”

Part of the resolution passed by C.B. 2 on Gitano included a separate “community garden-style area” called Gitano Farm that would host students and provide educational programs for the public. Lyon confirmed that this was still in the works, saying on July 24, “Gitano will be opening Gitano Farm in the next few weeks with a group of local students.”

However, Lutz told The Villager that “The only acceptable outdoor use of this space would be a public park, because there’s a residential building across the street.”

According to Gormley, the full-block open lot at 76 Varick St. was rezoned a few years ago based on the stated plan from owner Trinity Real Estate to construct a residential building with a school in its lower levels.

“I think everyone is a little surprised that hasn’t happened yet,” Gormley noted. “We kind of thought that was going to be on the fast track.”

Gormley said he didn’t think the board had heard from Trinity recently and didn’t know if there had been any changes in Trinity’s plans.

Contacted for comment about its future plans for the site, Trinity Real Estate declined to comment. The Villager also reached out to the Hudson Square Business Improvement District about the site’s future, but was referred back to Trinity.

The lot was most recently home to Smorgasburg and Brooklyn Flea for a brief stint, but that combo never quite took off. The empty space has also previously been used for large-scale events, like Nike’s Zoom City Arena in conjunction with the NBA All-Star Game in 2015, and has been used as a sort of food court with multiple food trucks.