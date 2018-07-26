BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | New York University has acquired another property right on Washington Square. The building is located at the northwest corner of the park, at MacDougal St., directly east of the Washington Square Hotel.

“New York University has reached agreement to acquire the property at 27 Washington Square North,” university spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement.

The university acquired the building from Vornado in a direct transaction. It did not disclose the sale price or the intended use.

Martin Dorph, N.Y.U. executive vice president, said, “With a location so near our academic core, this property represented an important opportunity for the university. Our first step will be to reach out to the existing tenants and begin building a relationship. We want to let them know that we will promptly be evaluating the building’s systems and structures. Our goal is to maintain the building in first-class condition.”

According to StreetEasy, the “midrise” seven-story residential building was constructed in 1900 and has 27 apartments, most of which are newly renovated.

Among its tenants are a number who are in rent-controlled and rent-stabilized apartments, including Maggie Condon, daughter of the late jazz guitar great Eddie Condon.

“N.Y.U. — which has rent-regulated tenants in a number of its other residential buildings — is committed to acting in line with all rules, regulations and laws regarding the rent-regulated tenants in 27 Washington Square North,” Beckman said.

The property is also located in the Greenwich Village Historic District, so is landmarked and protected from demolition.

Other N.Y.U. buildings encircling Washington Square Park include its main Bobst Library, its Kimmel Center for University Life, the N.Y.U. School of Law’s Vanderbilt Hall, classroom buildings, faculty and academic offices, art galleries, student housing and faculty housing.