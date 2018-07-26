BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Could Cynthia Nixon be running against Assemblymember Deborah Glick in November?

It’s being reported that if she loses the Democratic primary to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the “Sex and the City” actress-turned-politico doesn’t want to be a “spoiler” in the general election by helping Republican candidate Marc Molinaro.

Yet, as of now, she still has the Working Families Party line for governor in the general election.

The New York Post first reported that, as a backup plan, the W.F.P. got Doug Seidman onto the Nov. 6 ballot as a “placeholder” in the Village’s 66th Assembly District, which would give Nixon an out: To get off the ballot for governor, she could switch to the Assembly race — she lives in the district — and take Seidman’s place. Seidman, meanwhile, could run for judge.

But Nixon’s campaign has been reported saying the celebrity progressive candidate would endorse Glick, who, like her, is openly lesbian — and even use her star power to campaign for her — if Nixon winds up on the ballot against her.

“That’s what I’ve been told by others,” Glick told The Villager last week, though adding, “I haven’t been told by her.”

Yet Glick confidently stated that, come November, whoever is up against her, whether Seidman or Nixon, she’ll win.

Unlike a few years ago, when she was challenged by Alexander Meadows running on his own third-party line, Glick doesn’t even have a campaign manager this time since she wasn’t expecting any serious opposition.

Polls show Cuomo comfortably ahead of Nixon in the September primary, and recently having extended his lead. However, polls also had powerful Congressmember Joe Crowley cruising to victory versus Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary in his Queens-Bronx district. The humbled Crowley is still running on the W.F.P. line against the Democratic nominee in November, having refused Ocasio-Cortez’s pleas to vacate the ballot line by doing a maneuver similar to the one Nixon potentially would do.

Ironically, “Sex and the City” was always one of Glick’s favorite TV shows.