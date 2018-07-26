Sixth Ave. attack

On Wed., July 18, around 5:30 p.m., a group of five men attacked a 19-year-old man on the sidewalk in front of 473 Sixth Ave., between W. 11th and W. 12th Sts., police said.

The victim was punched several times, causing a minor nosebleed. He also dropped his debit card, which was picked up by one of the attackers, who fled on foot south along Sixth Ave. The victim refused medical assistance at the scene.

A 14-year-old from Jersey City was arrested the same day for felony robbery and processed as a juvenile, according to police. The four other attackers have not been caught and there is little description of them except that they are black and two had dreadlocks and two had Caesar hairstyles. The debit card was not recovered, but it was canceled by the victim with no unauthorized usage reported.

‘Methy’ situation

On the sidewalk at 7 E. Ninth St., between Fifth Ave. and University Place, around 1 a.m. on Wed., July 18, officers tried to restrain a man, 41, at the request of his mother, who told responding officers that he was on methamphetamine, according to police. The man refused to go into an ambulance voluntarily. As two officers tried to restrain him, all three fell to the ground and the man fell onto and injured the left shoulder of one of the officers. Police said that Alexander Gulla, 41, was arrested for felony assault.

Burglar got nailed

On Tues., July 17, around 3 p.m., a man entered the basement at 260 Sixth Ave., between W. Houston and Bleecker Sts., and took several items of hardware and left, police said. Items included cable wires, drill bits, a screwdriver, a small saw and a tape measure. The total value of the property taken was $200. After a police canvass of the area, Abdelhady Elsehetry, 27, was arrested the same day for attempted felony burglary and all the items were recovered.

Fishy cop

On the sidewalk at 183 W. 10th St., between W. Fourth St. and Seventh Ave. South, on Mon., July 16, at 3:15 a.m., a food vendor was approached by a man who claimed to be a cop, according to police. She said he showed her a six-pointed yellow shield and asked what she was selling. The woman, 49, told him she was selling shrimp and lobster rolls. The man then said he wanted shrimp, lobster rolls — and some money. After a brief dispute, no property was taken and the man fled west on W. 10th St. Video was obtained of the incident, and police said that Josef Myska, 24, was arrested that day for attempted felony robbery.

Subway struggle

Police said that on Fri., July 13, around 10 p.m., inside the 14th St. / Union Square subway station, a 23-year-old straphanger realized he no longer had his wallet. When he asked passersby if they had seen it, he was told another man had picked it up from the floor. When the victim confronted the individual, he saw his wallet in the other guy’s hand. A struggle over the billfold ensued, during which the thief struck the victim in the head, then flung the wallet onto the train tracks. The individual fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim subsequently retrieved his wallet from the track bed without injury.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with glasses, and last seen wearing a gray shirt, black-and-white shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Not-so-great escape

On Fri., July 20, around 7:20 p.m., police were investigating a report of an individual wanted for a past crime (petit larceny) around Spring St. and Broadway. Pursuant to an investigation, they arrested a 21-year-old woman and 39-year-old man. However, the man broke loose and fled north on Mercer St., and the officers lost sight of him. But he was arrested two days later.

Alize Scruggs of Cameron, North Carolina, was arrested for possession of burglar tools, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Derek Robinson, of Bushwick, Brooklyn, was charged with petit larceny and escape.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson