- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- Hudson River Park @ 20
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
The fog of time has obscured the root cause of the problem with the current tolling on the
Verrazano Bridge – and its simple solution: namely, reverse the direction of the bridge’s
tolls.
In the 1970s, to speed traffic, the MTA switched from two-way tolls to one-way tolls on the
Verrazano Bridge and the Holland Tunnel.
Vehicles traveling eastbound from New Jersey into New York were double-tolled equally at both
crossings. On the other hand, vehicles traveling westbound from New York into New Jersey passed free at both. There was no incentive for vehicles to bypass Staten Island and come into Manhattan. In fact, the Staten Island route was faster.
However, in 1986 these one-way tolls were REVERSED on the Verrazano Bridge due to complaints from Staten
Islanders that lines of traffic waiting to pay the eastbound, double-toll caused air pollution there.
With the tolls now reversed, vehicles traveling westward from New York could still enter free into New Jersey via the Holland Tunnel, but faced a double toll if they went via Staten Island. Furthermore, the tolls are levied
per axle, thus incentivizing large trucks to avoid Staten Island and travel through Manhattan to reach New Jersey.
Current solutions like initiating two-way tolls on the Verrazano will only partially help. As long as there is a free one-way toll to New Jersey via the Holland Tunnel, trucks and motorists will still be inclined to choose that cheapest, toll-free route to avoid any tolls whatsoever. After all, vehicles are tolled per axle, so large trucks would still have an incentive to travel into Manhattan.
Let’s do the simplest and easiest solution: restore the Verrazano Bridge toll to its original
direction, aligned with the tolls at the Holland Tunnel. It worked back then, it will work today.