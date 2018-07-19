BY BOB KRASNER | Fifty artists, 60 models, 300 containers of paint, God knows how many photographers, and no clothes in Washington Square Park — it must be the NYC Bodypainting Day!

It was the event’s fifth year, but only the second occupying the park, after previously being held Uptown.

Models came in every variety — ages, shapes, sizes and gender. The only constant was the oft-repeated sentiment that they were proud to be a canvas for some beautiful art.

Artist Andy Golub, who organizes the whole shebang, couldn’t be happier about the day.

“I stood under the arch,” he said, “surrounded by naked people singing ‘Imagine’ and I thought, I don’t know how life can get much better.”