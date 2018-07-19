BY GABE HERMAN | The nonprofit Aesthetic Realism Foundation has had its home in Soho for decades, promoting its art-based ideas about finding happiness, through the resolving of opposites, that come from its founder, the late poet and art critic Eli Siegel.

The group has always been small, with estimates never going above a few hundred members and recently hovering around 100 mostly older locals. Some neighbors describe the group as harmless and are happy to let them be. But some former members have accused Aesthetic Realism of being a cult in such ways as idealizing founder Siegel and his ideas; insistence on full devotion from members, which includes keeping a distance from outside family and friends; belief that they are being persecuted by the outside world, including the media; and a shunning of those who leave the group.

Aesthetic Realism has not faced much controversy or attention in recent years, as some of their official views and policies have changed, particularly related to an early claim by the group that it could change gay people into being heterosexual through its teachings. The organization still holds regular classes, public seminars and performances open to the public that use its teachings to explore the value in art and how people can find happiness through the reconciling of opposites.

A.R. was founded in 1941 by Siegel, who achieved some mainstream literary recognition, including for his “Hot Afternoons Have Been in Montana” being selected the 1925 National Prize poem and receiving praise of the poem from William Carlos Williams.

A.R.’s purpose, according to its Web site, “is to meet the urgent need for people throughout America and the world to see each other and reality fairly. The means to that fairness is Aesthetic Realism.”

While some of the group’s language can be hard to decipher, it says that every person has an inner conflict between liking the world and having contempt for it. Finding happiness involves the putting together of opposites, which is often seen in art. One of Siegel’s principles is that, “All beauty is a making one of opposites, and the making one of opposites is what we are going after in ourselves.”

A vocal critic of A.R., former member Michael Bluejay created a Web site accusing A.R. of being a cult and claiming that the group had negative emotional effects on members. He told The Villager that the teachings of A.R. are not so crazy or extreme, and people are free to believe what they want, but, in his view, it is how A.R. runs its organization that harms its members.

“They hurt people, break up families,” Bluejay said. “As with a lot of cults, once you get in, your first job is to recruit your friends and family, and if you can’t recruit them, then they’re not your friends and family anymore.”

Siegel committed suicide in 1978, but A.R.’s Soho presence and activities have continued, which include consultations that are its version of counseling.

A.R. held a public seminar in early July, for example, titled, “How Much Feeling? — The Mix-up in Men About Coldness & Warmth.” In its building at 141 Greene St., which includes an art gallery, a full audience of about 70 faced the stage area where a woman moderated a presentation by three men of papers they had prepared related to men and emotional health. All of the presenters read off of their papers the entire time, in a gently saccharine, old-fashioned singsong tone.

The three presenters gave examples from history and their personal lives of men not having emotional health. Each man ended his 30-minute presentation by summing up how Aesthetic Realism can help people find such health, and the audience gave enthusiastic, long applause after each presenter.

There was only time for two audience questions at the end, both of which sought clarification on points made and were not challenging. A former member, who wished to remain anonymous from fear of retaliation, told The Villager that this was consistent with the group’s practice of only wanting affirming or neutral questions at any A.R. event. At classes, for example, students were told to have questions ready in case someone became too challenging, in which case another person could quickly be called on, according to this former member.

There were promotions for future A.R. events, including a July production of a 1950 lecture by Siegel called “Was She Romantic or Acquisitive? The Beautiful Toughness of Flaubert’s Madame Bovary.”

Artwork lined the walls at the public seminar space, including illustrations, photographs and sculptures. It looked like art that could have been at any Soho gallery, depicting still objects and portraits.

On the wall amid one of the collections was a statement from artists Dorothy and Chaim Koppelman, which read in part, “We learned from Eli Siegel, who was himself magnificently fair to things and to people, to ask: What do things deserve? The desire to know things, to value an object truly, to give it one’s attention, is the opponent of contempt, the ‘addition of self through the lessening of something else.’ Studying an object is, as Eli Siegel said, ‘a stepping stone to liking the world’ — and to liking yourself at the same time.” According to the statement, Dorothy and Chaim were born in 1920. Dorothy is still alive and Chaim died in 2009.

Carl Rosenstein, director of the Puffin Room art gallery in Soho from the mid-1990s to 2010, said he knew the Koppelmans through community activism and exhibiting their artwork in his shows.

“They were very decent, incredibly intelligent,” he said. “They were just real people, great artists.” He noted that they never proselytized around him.

Rosenstein said he didn’t know much about Aesthetic Realism but that he only had positive views of those he came across who were involved in the group.

“Whatever gets you through the night. They’ve never caused a nuisance,” he said. “Everybody’s entitled to their own freedom of expression and personal belief… . They’re not harming anybody. They never bothered me. The only people I knew were really great, really good human beings.”

Another local neighbor, Sean Sweeney, director of the Soho Alliance, who has lived on the same block as A.R. on Greene St. for 35 years, was also fine with the organization.

“They’re very nice people,” he said. “I have no problem with them.”

Sweeney remembered being invited once to an art exhibit and discussion by the group, and politely excusing himself after a little while, feeling that it just wasn’t for him.

“All I can say is they’ve been very good neighbors,” Sweeney said. “They’re friendly, they keep their property in good condition, they don’t have loud parties or do anything that would cause the neighbors to get aggravated.”

Former member Bluejay, who largely wrote his anti-A.R. Web site in the 2000s, told The Villager that neighbors may not know what goes on inside the group.

Aesthetic Realism has received less media attention in recent years, Bluejay said, with one reason being that Siegel died 40 years ago.

“Eli Siegel could not be ignored, he was brilliant,” he said. “Most cult leaders are.”

Bluejay was a member of A.R. until age 12, throughout much of the 1970s. He was born into a participating family, though he said he never really bought into A.R. Bluejay said another reason for A.R. getting less media attention recently was its policy adjustment since the 1990s on trying to change gay people after receiving a lot of negative attention for it.

Aesthetic Realism’s Web site does not have any mention of this issue or the criticism it faced about it.

Ron Schmidt, a former A.R. member from 1987 to ’89, wrote a piece on Bluejay’s Web site about his experience with the group’s program to change gay people. He wrote of being from a rural area with devoutly Catholic parents, and doing two in-person consultations with A.R. and about 30 more over the phone.

“I can’t say everything about my experience with A.R. was bad,” Schmidt wrote. “However I learned early on that if I didn’t express gratitude for A.R. and E.S. [Eli Siegel] often I would be in trouble.”

Schmidt wrote of not being told how long it might take for him to change, how many others had changed, “nor for that matter that people who had changed had recanted.”

He would be rejected from the group.

“My consultants eventually told me I couldn’t study anymore,” he wrote. “They said I wasn’t trying hard enough and I was thwarting their efforts. They were very rude when they did this and I was devastated.”

Schmidt was unable to conclude in his piece whether Aesthetic Realism is a cult, and added, “What I can say is that I don’t think A.R. or Eli Siegel had any real insight into the subject of homosexuality. Since they no longer teach the ‘Change from Homosexuality’ I have no real beef with A.R. today and I believe in ‘live and let live.’” He also thanked Bluejay “because I feel better knowing I am not the only one who had misgivings about A.R.”

Bluejay wrote on his site about A.R. trying to get media coverage of its gay-changing program in the 1970s and ’80s, but when the press didn’t show interest, A.R. felt that it was being boycotted and held vigils outside of The New York Times building, which Bluejay participated in. Members also wore “Victims of the Press” buttons to signify the perceived media slights, according to Bluejay.

Bluejay noted that A.R. now promotes its ability to change people from being racist, which is a less controversial subject. At the seminar at its Greene St. headquarters earlier this month, there was literature on display about how A.R. can solve racism, which it said is caused by contempt.

When an Aesthetic Realism consultant caught wind that The Villager was working on an article about the organization, an e-mail was sent to the newspaper strongly requesting that no article be written; the e-mail said this was reiterating a recent past request from a leading A.R. member to The Villager that no article about the organization be written.

There have been fewer articles written about A.R. recently, which Bluejay chalked up to the group not having changed in recent years, rather just “recycling” the same material.

Plus, he said, “They’re just increasingly irrelevant.”

In a similar vein, a 2013 article on VICE.com related to the organization was headlined, “I Joined NYC’s Most Boring Cult.”

A Web site was created by Friends of Aesthetic Realism, called “Countering the Lies,” to respond to critics, including former members like Bluejay, who is also attacked personally on the site’s main page. There are links to this site on the official Aesthetic Realism Web site.

Potential retaliation is why a former member — who is quoted earlier in this article — wished to remain anonymous, both on Bluejay’s site and in speaking with The Villager. On Bluejay’s site, the person contributed a detailed piece about negative experiences with A.R., including how much criticism there was within the organization of members from those at the top, and how some members would shun others who left the group. But the individual wanted to emphasize to The Villager that there were some good people there, as well.

“There are some really nice people that are in it, people that really are well-intentioned,” the former member said. “I just hope the article won’t make it sound like anybody who’s involved in Aesthetic Realism is a terrible person, a total idiot.”

It is those at the top of A.R., this person said, who can be very critical and contemptuous of students and other members, along with outsiders. Both the anonymous former member and Bluejay felt there was hypocrisy around A.R.’s notion of “contempt,” because its values say that contempt for the world is bad, but it treated many within and without the group harshly. They said the leaders have adopted less-harsh policies over time to avoid media criticism, such as starting to let members visit family and take vacations.

The former member said that the problem was with “the people who are running it, basically, and have an iron grip on people’s lives.”

The anonymous erstwhile member was so glad to have finally left the group, especially after many years of involvement, noting that it can be hard for people to admit they were wrong about something.

“I was so convinced for a long, long time that Aesthetic Realism really was the thing that was going to save the world,” the former member said, “and I felt like I had an obligation to stick with it no matter how miserable I was personally.”

The onetime member described being shunned after leaving, by those still in A.R. — though after some time, more warmth was shown. The person theorized that this was a way to avoid outside criticism of the organization’s policies toward outsiders.

“I think there’s basically nothing wrong and a lot good with the basic tenets of Aesthetic Realism, the principles,” the former member said. “It’s just the way that they’re carried out.”

Asked about criticisms of the organization by former members, the Aesthetic Realism Foundation sent The Villager a statement that began, “Aesthetic Realism is education, cultural and wide.” It went on to note a core principle from Eli Siegel about beauty and opposites, mentioned earlier in this article, and the group’s offering of classes in various fields of art, anthropology and education, along with theater productions and exhibitions at its art gallery. The statement continued, “Aesthetic Realism is a philosophy showing what no other has: that the questions of self are answered in the technique of art. People have benefited immensely from this beautiful education. Yet it has been lied about maliciously by certain individuals. People who want to know about Aesthetic Realism should visit our Web site.”