Electrocuted

A maintenance worker died Monday morning July 16 after accidentally touching a live wire inside 36 Grove St., near Bleecker St., police said. The New York Post reported the 40-year-old man touched the wrong wire and was electrocuted. A police spokesperson said the victim was doing work inside an “electric box” at the building, which is a “construction site.” The victim was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at 12th St. and Seventh Ave., where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release the victim’s name.

Drugsbnb

On Wed., July 11 around 6 p.m., a 32-year-old man returned from vacation to his apartment at 133 W. 13th St. to find the locks changed and a stranger inside, according to police. A responding officer eventually entered the apartment and confirmed that a person was in there unlawfully. Upon further investigation, the trespasser had taken down a wall that separated the apartment from the one next door, and he was unlawfully using both apartments. A large quantity of controlled substances was seen in plain view in both places, police said, along with drug paraphernalia used for drug manufacturing and packaging. Police said they arrested Sean Kane, 32, the same day for felony burglary.

Slugger mugger

At midnight on Thurs., July 12, on the sidewalk at W. Fourth St. and Sixth Ave., a man, 54, was walking toward the subway station when he was approached by a would-be mugger demanding money, police said. When the man refused, the thug punched him in the face, causing substantial pain to his left cheek. “You’re lucky I don’t choke you to death,” the assailant threatened him, before walking away.

The victim refused medical attention. The same day, Keith Furman, 48, was arrested for attempted felony robbery.

Nab bank robber

A man walked into the Chase Bank at 340 Sixth Ave., at W. Fourth St., on Sat., July 14, around 11:30 a.m., and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, police said. The teller complied and gave him $850 in cash. The robber then fled in a yellow cab. After an investigation, police arrested him in front of 590 Gates Ave., a residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Video evidence was retrieved and passed to the Village’s Sixth precinct. The demand note was also retrieved as evidence, along with a small quantity of alleged crack cocaine and $727 of the original stolen $850. John Sidney, 46, was arrested for felony bank robbery.

Houston ouch’in’

A woman, 22, who tried to stop a dispute on the sidewalk in front of 108 W. Houston St. on Sat., July 14, around 3 a.m., got punched in the face by a man, causing pain and swelling to her jaw, according to police. Video footage was obtained from the Blue Haven Bar, and Todd Thurman, 37, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Mad dad

On Tuesday, police arrested a man who brandished a knife at another straphanger aboard a northbound E train at W. Fourth St. on Sun., June 24, around 3:30 p.m. According to the New York Post, a 45-year-old man complained to a man with a toddler in stroller after seeing him allegedly hit the child, and an argument started.

“The suspect went ballistic, repeatedly telling his critic to ‘Suck my d—k!’” the Post said.

When the train arrived at the station, the man — who police believe is the child’s dad — kept the doors open, and while displaying the blade, challenged the other man to step out onto the platform and fight him. Before letting the train doors close, he spit at the other man.

Police said Edgar Rodriguez, 23, of Roosevelt Island, was arrested for two counts of endangering a child’s welfare, plus menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Dead man ID’d

A man who was found in Chinatown on Sun., July 8, and later pronounced dead has been identified. The victim was found around 3:50 p.m. unconscious and unresponsive with trauma near 64 Henry St. E.M.S. medics transported him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, on Sat., July 14, the man’s sister positively ID’d him as Kevin Wang, age 60. Police did not say if the man lived in Lower Manhattan and no address was given. There does not appear to be any criminality, according to a police spokesperson.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson