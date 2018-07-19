- Home
Dershowitz is taking the extreme line of argument in defense of Trump. It seems more a play for his own celebrity spotlight than a serious discussion of the law. He is an advocate for Trump, apparently not paid by Trump, but it does not hurt Alan’s book sales or his notoriety. Perhaps he is a paid consultant for Fox considering all the times he is on there.
I wonder why no reporter has asked Dershowitz whether or not his support for Israel no matter what the Zionist Occupation State does to the Palestinians, like recently targeting and murdering a female medic helping mostly unarmed Palestinians shot by the IDF, and President Trump and his son in law Jared Kushner's one sided support for Israel has anything to do with his rabid defense of Trump and company ?
Here is a good example of Trump's own record on civil rights. He does not deserve the continued defense of any attorney who claims they are defending him because of his own legal problems since he obviously has a KKK like record on the civil rights of others….. .http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-news-trump-death-penalty-central-park-five-20180713-story.html