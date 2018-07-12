BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Senior members of the Greenwich House day program on Barrow St. are panicking over the recent news that the organization may move them to one of its other Village centers — at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, at Carmine and Bleecker Sts.

They love their center at 27 Barrow St.; they get hot meals cooked by the cafeteria staff and there are rooms with walls, so they can have separate classes and workshops that don’t intrude on each other, as opposed to the church’s open basement.

However, the Greenwich House administration says it has to make some tough budget choices due to New York State managed-care programs that are coming into effect. Basically, the administration says, they can’t afford to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to rent office space, and so are considering moving their offices to Barrow St., into the space where the seniors are now.

As Roy Leavitt, the organization’s executive director for the past 19 years, put it, their main goal is to avoid cutting programs. Leavitt told The Villager that their board of directors has not voted on the matter yet, and that — despite rumors that the Greenwich House Barrow St. program will be moving at the end of this month — that’s not going to happen, and won’t even happen by the end of August.

“On something of this magnitude, our board has to vote,” he noted.

Between its four senior centers — including the ones on Washington Square North and in Independence Plaza, in Tribeca, Greenwich House serves more than 300 local seniors.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson rallied with the seniors Tuesday on the City Hall steps, and vowed he will try to his best to help them stay at Barrow St.