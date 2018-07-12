Insta death

An Instagram daredevil fell to his death from a West Village building on Thurs., July 5, police said. Cops who responded around 8 a.m. to a 911 call of a man not breathing at 160 Waverly Place, near Grove St., found Jackson Coe, 25, on the ground in the six-story building’s backyard, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS medics pronounced him dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

According to the New York Post, Coe had been drinking beforehand with a friend and there was a beer can next to him.

Coe, who lived in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, enjoyed taking photos while perched on tall buildings, with his feet in the frame hanging over the edge. According to the Post, he’s the third Instagram-type daredevil / “rooftopper” to die in New York City in the last three-and-a-half years.

Fatal trash-chute fall

A woman whose lifeless body was found at the bottom of a trash chute at Zeckendorf Towers Tuesday afternoon was a resident of the building on Union Square East at 14th St.

Police identified her as Lara Prychenko, 48.

She was found by a building employee around 5 p.m., and was unconscious and responsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to news reports, surveillance video shows Prychenko leaving her purse in an elevator and then staggering off drunkenly. There is no video of her going into the trash chute on the 27th floor, however.

The last time she was seen alive on surveillance video was at 4:20 p.m. — 40 minutes before her crumpled body was discovered. Police said she was intoxicated at the time she plummeted down the chute.

The New York Post reported that Prychenko, who was divorced, had moved into the building, at 1 Irving Place, two years ago. She had worked for about 10 years as a marketing manager for WebMD until 2013, according to her LinkedIn page, the Post reported. Metro reported that, at the time of her wedding 15 years ago, she was assistant to the president of WebMD.

A native of Canada, she leaves an 11-year-old son.

The Post said that two residents of the Chelsea building where the victim used to live said she had a drinking problem.

“She would come home drunk,” one source told the paper. “Like, she couldn’t walk. … I remember many times [more than once a week] . . . this was about three years ago.”

Police reportedly do not see criminality in the woman’s death since she was by herself when she left the elevator.

Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin and her estranged husband, former Congressmember Anthony Weiner, formerly lived together at Zeckendorf Towers.

Attacks 3 women

A drunken homeless man viciously attacked three young women in the East Village Saturday night. According to news reports, around 11:15 p.m. Carlos Munez, 23, first followed a 20-year-old N.Y.U. theater student on his bike as she was walking on Third Ave. at E. 15th St. on her way to a party. The woman told the Daily News he was trying to talk to her, then cut her off with his bike. After she told the guy, “Stay the f— away from me,” he tackled her from behind, pulled her down by her neck, and repeatedly punched her in the head until someone pulled him off her, and he fled. The victim said luckily she didn’t suffer a concussion.

Around midnight, Munez next reportedly used a bike lock to hit a 19-year-old woman in the back of the neck, then, moments later, near 14th St. and Second Ave., hit a second woman, 20, with the lock, knocking out one of her teeth and cutting her lip, according to reports. Munez was arrested nearby.

Got ’em all

Around 10 p.m. on Tues., Jan., 23, a man was walking southbound on West St. from Horatio St., when he was approached and robbed by a group of young men in their late teens or early 20s, police said. According to the victim, 55, one of the young toughs, wearing a red jacket and a mask, showed a gun in his jacket pocket and said, “Take out your wallet, and don’t make it look so obvious.”

The victim was not injured. The group fled north and after a canvass was conducted by police, three of them were caught that day and arrested for felony robbery — two 18-year-olds and one 19. Another man, age 20, was arrested April 5, and another, age 19, on April 11. A final arrest was made July 6 of a 20-year-old man. The stolen property included a credit card, ID cards and a Best Buy gift card.

Pitch pipe

Just before midnight on Tues., July 3, during a soccer game at Chelsea Waterside Park, at 11th Ave. and 23 St., an argument broke out between two men and turned physical, police said. One man, 35, was hit in the arms and back of the head with a metal pipe, and the attacker then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the hospital, and while there, was able to positively identify the attacker, who was also at the hospital receiving medical attention. The assailant, a 30-year-old who had not previously known the victim, was arrested for felony assault.

Surprise visit

At 5:30 p.m. on Tues., June 5, two men, both 23, were in their apartment at 110 W. 14th St., near Sixth Ave., when one of them went into his bedroom and found an unknown man there, according to police. The stranger said he had entered the building next door at 108 W. 14th St. because he was running away from someone trying to steal his gold chain from around his neck. The stranger showed his New York State ID and said his name was James, that he lived on W. 14th St., and that he worked in a club. “James” then left the apartment and the resident called 311 to report the incident. The building owner provided video, and Dashawun Wright, 28, was arrested July 3 for attempted felony burglary.

Saucy swipe

Just after 9 a.m. on Fri., June 29, $420 in cash was stolen from a safe in the manager’s office at Sotto 13, an Italian restaurant at 140 W. 13th St., while the business was closed, police said. The robber fled in an unknown direction, and the incident was reported the following day. Camera footage was available. Natalie Codispoti, 30, an employee of the place, was arrested July 3 for felony burglary. None of the stolen money was recovered.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson