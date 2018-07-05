McD dispute

Inside the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St., around 6 a.m. on Mon., June 25, two customers, a man and a woman, got into an argument, police said. The dispute led to the woman taking a metal sign and throwing it at the man, 25, injuring him, causing minor cuts to his knee and right hand. The man was treated at the scene, and video surveillance of the incident was available. The same day, Danielle Mitchell, 31, was arrested for felony assault.

Rough ride

A man told police that around 4:20 a.m. on Wed., June 27, he got into the car of a woman he had just met and they headed toward a nightclub at Ninth Ave. and W. 16th St.

When they stopped for gas at a station, the man, 21, gave the woman, 32, his debit card to use, but she did not return it. The man then plugged his cell phone into the woman’s car to play music. But she removed the phone and put it in the driver’s side-door pocket.

She then stopped the car in front of 190 W. 10th St., near W. Fourth St., and pulled out a gravity knife, police said. She held the knife to the young man’s neck and said, “Get out of the car or I’ll kill you.” The guy got out of the car and the woman drove off eastbound on W. 10th St.

The victim was able to call 911 thanks to two people walking by, and camera footage was available from several locations on W. 10th St. and from the Mobil gas station at 63 Eighth Ave., at W. 13th St. Police said that two days later, Micytta Lynn was arrested for felony robbery. The stolen iPhone 8, valued at $1,000, was not recovered.

Nail-biting robbery

A woman went into La Bella Nail Salon, at 22 W. 14th St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves., around 5 p.m. on Sun., July 1, and tried to take a wallet out of the purse of a 46-year-old employee, police said. The two women then got into a struggle and the suspect bit the employee, injuring her right hand. The suspect fled on foot but was caught by Transit District 4 officers. Latavea Simone Fields, 31, was charged with felony robbery.

‘Sneaky’ shoplift

Inside the DSW shoe store at 40 E. 14th St., around 2:30 p.m. on Sat., June 30, a man walked in and took one pair of New Balance sneakers, valued at $163, and cut the sensor off of them with clippers, according to police. He then hid the sneakers in his backpack and left the store. He was chased by DSW workers and the incident was called in to the cops. The man was caught by Transit officers when he ran into the Union Square subway station. The stolen sneaks were recovered and Juan J. Perez, 44, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

Pier 40 perps

Two teenagers mugged a third at Pier 40, at W. Houston and West Sts., on Sat., June 16, around 5:35 p.m., police said. The two young thugs, who between ages 16 and 18, knocked the victim, 18, down, then punched and kicked him and swiped his backpack and cell phone.

The first suspect is described as black, wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers, and toting a red backpack. The second is also black, wore a black shirt and black pants and had a black backpack.

InfoWars ‘war’

A Trump supporter socked a man in the face after a verbal dispute Monday on a Brooklyn-bound 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge station, police said. In the June 4 incident, around 4:50 p.m., the victim, 52, confronted the man, who wore a red Trump-Pence T-shirt and, according to the Daily News, was posting stickers for InfoWars.com, Alex Jones’s conspiracy-fueled Web site.

After the assault, the Trumpite, who sported apparently dyed blond hair, switched lines and boarded a Brooklyn-bound J train. The suspect is described as black, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a slim build. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson