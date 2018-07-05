BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | In New York City’s primaries last week, Congressmember Carolyn Maloney won her 14th term in Congress by a nearly 18-point margin against first-time candidate Suraj Patel. It was the closest primary Maloney has had in her 25 years in office, but Patel couldn’t quite swing voters on Manhattan’s East Side — where Maloney took home around 8,500 more votes than Patel.

The unofficial election results were analyzed by the Center for Urban Research at the City University of New York’s Graduate Center, with breakdowns by voting precinct, revealing how neighborhoods across the district, which includes parts of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, voted.

Maloney swept much of the East Side, with several election districts showing her getting between 60 and 75 percent of the vote. She had at least three-quarters of the vote in Carnegie Hill, the Upper East Side and Midtown East.

However, further south in the East Village, Noho and a corner of the Lower East Side, the election map was speckled between Maloney and Patel, and there were even some ties between the candidates. Parts of the Village, Lower East Side and a swath of Kips Bay saw 60 to 75 percent of voters go for Patel. Maloney ran strongly in Gramercy, Stuyvesant Town, and in the Lower East Side south of Delancey St.

Across the East River, Maloney barely won Queens by 63 votes. Throughout Long Island City, Patel won at least half of the vote. Maloney picked up Ravenswood, and throughout Astoria, voters were roughly split between the two candidates.

In Brooklyn, however, Patel won by nearly 1,400 votes. At least 60 percent of voters backed Patel across nearly all of the 12th District’s Brooklyn neighborhoods, while Maloney barely won one election district.

In an e-mail three days after the election, Patel focused on increasing turnout in the district’s primaries.

“In 2016, just 80,000 votes altered the course of history, while 40 percent of Americans stayed home,” Patel wrote, referring to the 2016 presidential election. “That’s why I spent the past two years on this journey — to figure out the root of our turnout problem, and to build a new electorate that can steer us back toward a more hopeful path.”

Patel highlighted that in the 2016 congressional primaries, the 12th District saw around 17,000 voters turn out. In last week’s primaries, more than 41,000 people voted.

Maloney’s primary opponent two years ago was Peter Lindner. Lindner had not raised money for his campaign and largely ran against Maloney because of a personal dispute against her. He attempted to run again this year, but failed to get on the ballot.

The last competitive primary candidate Maloney faced was in 2010 against Reshma Saujani, a hedge-fund lawyer who raised more than $400,000. On par with this year’s primary, more than 40,000 people voted in the 2010 primary for Maloney’s former 14th District (which she represented prior to redistricting in 2013).

Turnout, however, remains low in the city’s primaries. In 2016, across all the city’s federal primaries, turnout was 8 percent.