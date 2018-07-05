Battle to save Bleecker

To The Editor:

Re “A less-bleak Bleecker? Rents down, hopes up” (news article, June 28):

As a neighborhood resident for more than 30 years, it surprises me to see antique shops not mentioned until some 30 grafs in.

For the West Village portion of Bleecker St., we got hit with “Sex and the City” tourist fever, with buses dumping people to form long lines at Magnolia and check out all of the label clothing stores that displaced the antique shops. Now that the TV show ended in 2004 and the movies ended in 2010, this fervor has died.

A related story is the rash of closings on Christopher St. between Bleecker and Hudson Sts.

You want delis, shop at Abington Market, at Bleecker and Eighth Ave., and Hudson Gourmet, between Christopher and 10th Sts. They were open during the Sandy blackout, and need to stay in business!

Barry Drogin

More S.B.J.S.A. trickery?

To The Editor:

After 30 years of review, including multiple legal reviews, with one by the Bronx borough president, with a full panel of legal experts — from lawyers to judges to law professors — it was determined that the Small Business Jobs Survival Act was, in fact, legal and fully constitutional.

Every day we wait, more stores close and many more jobs are lost across the city in every community.

What is an “independent progressive” these days in New York City? There are none that we can trust.

If we truly want to stop the crisis and the job loss and everyday loss of businesses going out because of the unfair lease-renewal process and Real Estate Board of New York greed controlling the city, then let’s have an honest, open transparent dialogue, instead of delaying further. To accomplish that, stop the general statements of these mysterious empty “legal issues” with the bill and send us something in writing, stating exactly what the legal issues are in the bill, and state specifically what language in the proposed bill is thought to have these legal issues.

We, as the authors and leading advocate for this legislation to solve the crisis, welcome City Council Speaker Corey Johnson or Erik Bottcher, his chief of staff, to send us these detailed issues, so that we can resolve the small business jobs crisis once and for all. Instead of more delays, studies, silly storefront counts and “toolbox” searching when the solution is right here in front of the city and has been for a very long time.

If there is desire to finally pass the Small Business Jobs Survival Act and not play games, then our request to resolve these alleged legal issues now — up front and transparently — should be very easy to do cooperatively. If not, then we know that the same REBNY rigging at City Hall continues. We eagerly look forward to receiving the written specifics of the legal concerns, so that our legal team can honestly review them.

Steve Barrison

Barrison is executive vice president and spokesperson, Small Business Congress of New York City

Not using their heads

To The Editor:

On Sat., June 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the triangle traffic island at Sixth Ave. and W. Ninth St., the city agency that brought you horrific congestion and the bike build-out that has strangled the street grid did it again.

The Department of Transportation distributed bike helmets. As people stood in the hot sun for upward of an hour to get a helmet, it was apparent that this event was poorly conceived and poorly executed. The line of recipients wound around the periphery and slid over the curb and into the street. Except for a couple of tents, there was no shade.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s office supplied drinking water. Finally another city agency removed the red chairs from the triangle. Therefore, there was virtually nowhere to sit if a person might have been suffering from fatigue or heat exhaustion.

It seems the choice was made for purposes of public exposure: P.R. over practicality and personal safety. Vision Zero and the agency that couldn’t shoot straight strikes again.

Jack Brown

