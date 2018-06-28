BY SARAH FERGUSON | For decades, students at P.S. 19, at First Ave. and E. 11th St., have played on barren asphalt, with just a small jungle gym to climb on.

On Mon., June 18, children gathered with local politicians for the grand opening of their new $1.3 million playground that students helped design with architects from the Trust for Public Land.

“This is extraordinary. This might be the best playground in the whole city,” declared Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer as she stood on a small stage overlooking the brightly colored running track, turf field, chess and ping pong tables and basketball court.

The new playground is part of a national campaign by T.P.L. to create “transformational parks” in cities across the U.S. In May, T.P.L. opened a similarly creative, student-designed playground a few blocks east at P.S. 94, at E. Houston St. near Avenue D, which houses the East Village Community School and the Children’s Workshop School.

Both playgrounds are intended to be open to the community after school hours and on weekends.

“We believe in the power of play,” said Carter Strickland, the New York State director of the Trust for Public Land. “And the cool thing is, we all get to play here, not just the kids, but everybody in the community.”

That’s especially true for the new P.S. 19 playground, which will be shared with seniors at the Sirovich Senior Center, located directly across the street on E. 12th St. Members there will be growing flowers and vegetables in the new garden, which features raised planting beds.

“This is a unique collaboration between seniors and a school that will allow for intergenerational programming relating to nutrition and food,” Brewer boasted, adding, “It’s also really cool!”

The playground was also designed with an eye toward climate change. The gazebo has a green roof planted with sedum plants, which absorb rainwater and heat, and the turf field is underlain with sand and porous pavers designed to catch up to an inch of rainwater during heavy storms. T.P.L. estimates these and other green features will capture 800,000 gallons of storm water a year.

The garden area also functions as an outdoor classroom, with stone benches and colorful signs illustrating plant life cycles.

“It’s long been a dream of mine to provide students with a multipurpose space where they can play and learn and grow,” said Jacqueline Flanagan, P.S. 19’s principal.

Flanagan said a team of fourth-grade students spent 10 weeks working alongside staff at T.P.L. to formulate a plan for the space. They studied how the sunlight falls and surveyed their peers to create a wish list of features that kids wanted the playground to have. They then worked alongside T.P.L. architects to design the playground — even creating the bright yellow star logo that greets you at the entrance.

“They thought about the little ones, and the big ones. This gave them their first taste to civic leadership,” said Mary Alice Lee, who directs T.P.L.’s playgrounds program.

“I think it’s super-nice for seniors like me to be able to sit and enjoy this shade,” said 65-year-old Alex Story, as children frolicked nearby on the brand-new climbing gym.

Both the P.S. 19 and P.S. 94 playgrounds are supposed to be open until dusk every day. Some local residents, though, have already complained that the custodians at P.S. 94 have been keeping that play yard locked on weekends and after school hours. But Principal Flanagan said she’s committed to keeping the P.S. 19 yard open to the public, and the senior center across the street will also have keys.