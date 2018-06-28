Local politicos were high on Pride at Sunday’s March. Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, waved rainbow flags, with the Jefferson Market Library in the background, as the procession cut its way across the Village before heading Uptown. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson put on some energetic dance moves — including one he may have learned during his high school football days leaping over blockers. Meanwhile, state Senator Brad Hoylman shared a Proud moment with his husband, filmmaker David Sigal, and their daughter, Silvia — who is really getting tall!