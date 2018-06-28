Shoe hullabaloo

Around noon on June 22, inside Designer Shoe Warehouse, at 40 E. 14th St, DSW guards saw a man remove three pairs of shoes and hide them in a bag, according to police. They were two pairs of red Adidas sneakers and a pair of Steve Madden shoes, totaling $210 in value.

Guards confronted the man, who dropped the bag full of footwear, pulled out a knife and threateningly said, “Stay away!” The shoplifter then threw the knife over the store’s balcony, “threatened the loss-prevention officers with human feces,” and fled to the Union Square subway station at 14th St., said police.

The man ran onto the tracks and went through an emergency exit, where he was caught. Edgardo Rodriguez, 62, was arrested for felony robbery.

Playground meltdown

In Corporal John A. Seravalli Playground, at 17 Horatio St., on Tues., June 19, at 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old tried to rob a 12-year-old by standing over him and saying, “Give me your wallet,” according to police.

But police said that a “third party” stepped in and prevented the playground shakedown. This caused the frustrated robber to run away, and he then called 911 to report a robbery — which police, in turn, recorded as a false report under a separate arrest. Joseph Harris, 15, was arrested as a juvenile that same day for attempted felony robbery.

A surveillance video of one of the alleged perps in the Sunglass Hut heist.

Shady suspects

Two robbers thought they had it made in the shades on Sun., June 24, around 3:02 p.m., when they knocked off Sunglass Hut, at 157 Spring St., for $14,000 worth of merch. A 20-year-old employee approached one of the individuals, who warned him he had a gun and not to try to stop him. However, he never showed or simulated a gun. The eyewear-filching pair fled west on Spring St.

One suspect is described as black, age 25 to 30, 6-feet-1-inch tall, and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, white socks and white-and-black shoes.

The second sunglasses swiper was said to be black, also age 25 to 30, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and 160 pounds. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and was holding an orange basketball.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Cappu-picko

A man told police that a pickpocket stole his wallet inside Kobrick Coffee Co., at 24 Ninth Ave., on Sun., March 25, around 2:45 p.m. The victim, 23, said he paid his bill and put his wallet in his right rear pocket, only to realize minutes later that the billfold was gone. He said he didn’t feel anyone take it.

The coffee shop let the man view its video footage, which showed a group of guys walk by him a few times. The victim observed on the video that one man took the wallet from his pocket. But he couldn’t see the suspect or anyone else in the group clearly enough to describe them.

On June 18, Jonathan Garcia, 28, was arrested for felony grand larceny, police said. Along with the stolen wallet containing the victim’s credit and debit cards, it also held his driver’s license and Social Security card, along with $100 in cash that was not recovered.

Missing woman

Police said an East Village woman has been missing for the past two weeks. Jessica Medina, age 33, who lives at 234 E. Second St., Apt. 4A, was last seen Thurs., June 7, at 2 p.m., leaving Kings County Hospital, in Brooklyn, according to cops.

She is described as about 5-feet-3-inches tall and 150 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, brown eyes and thick curly black and red hair. It was unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Pants perp

A man took 19 pairs of pants from a Lulu Lemon store display at 408 W. 14th St, around 5 p.m. on June 20, police said. The guy fled on foot with the purloined pants, totaling over $2,600 in value. Photos of the suspect were available from store cameras, and Neil Pollinger, 47, was arrested the same day and all stolen items were recovered, according to police.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson