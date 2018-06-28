The Pride March went in the opposite direction this year — starting in Chelsea, wending through the Village and going past the legendary Stonewall Inn, and then finishing up on Fifth Ave. in the 30s. The contingents were pared down a bit this year, too, in hopes that the parade would finish up a bit faster, which would, in turn, cut down on the time police officers would need to be detailed to the event, and reduce the city’s costs, as well. Yet when all was said and done, the fabulous moving confab only finished 10 minutes earlier than last year — and was still more than a nine-hour-long affair. Chelsea residents were also up in arms about the March marshaling in their neck of the woods this time. Local politicians vowed that it would all be done differently next year, which, with the World Pride event slated for New York City — plus, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — is expected to bring even larger crowds. At any rate, as usual, “Dykes on Bikes” revved up the thousands of spectators, politicians and political hopefuls — like Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon — pressed the flesh, and the many participants really packed a punch of fun and Pride, from Transfolk of Asian Descent to high-flying L.G.B.T.Q. cheerleaders to contingents from local houses of worship.