Lobby robbery

According to police, on Sun., June 10, around 4:30 p.m., at E. 13th St. and Second Ave., a 20-year-old woman entered her building and was grabbed from behind by an unidentified male who demanded her property. The male fled on foot with the victim’s purse, containing a wallet and other personal items. There were no weapons displayed or injuries reported.

The individual is described as black, in his 20s, last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hooded shirt and blue jeans.

Whole Foods assault

A young man got into an altercation with a security guard and punched him several times at the Union Square Whole Foods on Fri., June 15, around 1:30 p.m., police said. The attacker slammed the guard in the face, cutting his nose and breaking his glasses. The guard, 60, was treated at the scene for his injuries. Phillip Pine, 23, was arrested the same day for misdemeanor assault.

Baby boy D.O.A.

Police responding to calls of an unconscious infant at 191 Orchard St. on Fri., June 15, around 7:30 a.m., found an unresponsive 9-month-old baby boy. E.M.S. responded and pronounced the child dead at the scene. The child was identified as Princeton Coaxum.

Bowery Boogie reported the father told police the child had a condition that affected his breathing. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Scooter booster

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sat., June 16, an employee of Big Boy Deli, at 244 W. 14th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., parked his electric scooter in front of the store. A man then stole the black scooter, valued at $110, and took off heading southwest, according to cops. After surveillance video was reviewed and a description of the man was put out over police radio, the suspect was identified by an officer at W. Houston and Mercer Sts. and collared at Broadway and Bond St. The scooter was recovered and Eddie Cuevas, 31, was arrested for felony grand larceny. Police said Cuevas was on parole for burglary.

Fusion confusion

On May 2, an employee of Kusharista, a takeout place at 106 Macdougal St. that makes healthy fusion meals, altered a paycheck that had been issued to him back in January from $78.21 to $9,780.00, police said. The employee also changed the check number and was able to cash it at a TD Bank branch. The business reported the incident on May 10 and Abraham Bermudez, 18, was arrested June 14 for felony grand larceny. The bank is in the process of recovering the money for the business after it mistakenly cashed the check.

All-ages attack

On Mon., June 11, at 1 p.m., two males, ages 32 and 13, went into Sootta smoke shop, at 501 Hudson St., at the northwest corner of Hudson and Christopher Sts., and got into an argument with a store employee over the sale of cigarettes. Police said one of the pair knocked over several items at the counter and a water bottle was thrown at the employee, hitting him in the face, and one of them then charged at the employee. The employee used a metal stanchion to defend himself, but one of the thugs got a hold of it and threw it at the employee, hitting him in the legs. Eventually, other store workers came to the aid of their besieged co-worker.

Arrested for felony assault were Muaadh Hadi, the 32-year-old, and the young teen, who was processed separately as a juvenile.

Biker dies on bridge

A 36-year-old cyclist died after falling off his bike toward the western end of the Manhattan Bridge bicycle path on Sun., June 17, around 1:05 p.m.

Police identified him as Philip Ginsberg, of Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. He was transported to New York-Presbyterian / Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed Ginsberg — who was wearing a helmet — toppled off his bike, struck his head on one of the bridge’s metal support beams and lost consciousness. But Gothamist posted a statement on Medium from Ginsberg’s Kissena Cycling Club that said, “Doctors indicated that he appears to have died from a cardiac event and not from injuries sustained when he lost control of his bicycle.”

The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson